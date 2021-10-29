Cyberpunk 2077 fixes and free DLC have all been postponed until 2022





The Cyberpunk 2077 Development Roadmap update reveals that all “Updates, Improvements, Free DLC” for Cyberpunk 2077 were pushed in 2022. Fixes and new content were set to arrive by the end of 2021.

No specific reason for the change is given, but following a tweet from CD Projekt last week, a next-generation update for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt is planned and will be released before the end. was. This year is also pushed to 2022.

The latest cyberpunk update took place in September to revive wet roads. The much larger 1.3 update in August included the first batch of free content, but its small size didn’t make a very good impression.

Introducing games to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S / X is definitely a studio priority. This is because the studio generates more revenue. Despite the warning, Cyberpunk 2077 saw a significant increase in sales when it returned to the PlayStation Store earlier this year. (It still exists) A store page that says “Users continue to experience performance issues with this game.” Modifications and free content, on the other hand, don’t have a significant impact on revenue.

Old roadmap:

(Image credit: CD project)

New roadmap:

(Image credit: CD project)

“Like The Witcher 3, we plan to release a free DLC for the game,” said the Roadmap FAQ. “But we have decided to prioritize working on the most important fixes and updates. So far we have released the first DLC pack with patch 1.3 and will release more in the future. I’m planning to do it. Tell me about it in the coming months. “

I contacted CD Projekt about the delay, but I’ll update it if I get a reply.

