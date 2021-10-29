Google Photos Locked Folder Now Available on iOS





Earlier this year, Google introduced new features for Android devices. This allows users to hide sensitive photos in a special lock folder in Google Photos. According to a new update, lock folders will be added to Google Photos on iOS sometime next year.

The latest information about Google Photos Lock Folder was published on a recent Google blog about security. This blog details recent and future privacy and security changes, including a new security hub for Pixel devices and new support for end-to-end encrypted calls. Extension of VPN to a wider range of countries by Google Fi, Google One, etc.

According to Google, many of the recent changes have spurred a growing demand for user privacy and security. This trend has also recently been seen with a number of new features in Android 12, including a new pop-up notification that tells you when the app is. Access to the device’s microphone or camera.

In its blog, Google mentions how it recently introduced a new privacy technology called Private Set Membership. This allows apps and services to easily see security details without sending data or exposing sensitive information from the device.

Regarding Google Photos locked folders, according to Google, this feature is enhanced by additional layers of security (biometrics, passwords, PINs, etc.) to allow you to hide your photos and videos in a more secure place. The purpose is to do. As a result, you won’t accidentally scroll through sensitive photos and videos when viewing your Google Photos photo feed on any device. Don’t forget to manually move sensitive content to the lock folder in advance.

The first thing that comes to mind when thinking about what kind of content is worth hiding in a locked folder is nudity that may have penetrated your device, but there are many other legitimate use cases. there is. For example, it’s very useful to have a photo of your driver’s license or vaccination card on your cell phone, but these documents contain information you don’t want to reveal when you show your photo to people, such as at a barbecue last weekend. May be included.

Unfortunately, Google doesn’t provide the exact date when the locked folder will be available in Google Photos on iOS, but in the meantime, if you want to preview how it works, click here. Check out our handy guide.

