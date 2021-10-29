Leap forward to form creative partnerships and expand innovation





Special features

AI, automation, technology work

Machines have some things that are simply better than humans, but humans still have a lot to do. Let’s see how the two work together to realize a stronger future for IT and humanity.

The limits of creativity are an ecosystem issue that not only demands contributions from business, operations and technology teams, but also coordinates value with external partners. As a technology leader, you need to be fully involved in the practice of corporate creativity and prepare your organization to lead technology-driven innovation.

You are likely to encounter one of three common scenarios:

Realization of digital transformation. You may have already embarked on a major transformational initiative-or you may have made a corporate decision to undertake one. You may have worked with a consulting firm to define an overall goal and roadmap. Now you are tasked with ensuring that the initiative is linked to identifiable business value.

Scale out innovation from the lab. You may have successfully experimented with a new approach or new technology (or, in most cases, both) in the lab, perhaps in a consulting or service partner co-creation and co-innovation center. Now that it works in the lab, we are keen to successfully scale this innovation throughout the organization.

Changes in culture and working style. Technology transformation initiatives may be on track. However, you’ve noticed that your approach may be a bit biased, and your initiative has focused primarily on technology. Now that you’re aware of something missing, you’re trying to better balance your investment in technology with your investment in culture and new ways of working.

Improve your ability to solve problems

In all three scenarios, the key challenge is to empower the organization to be creative and solve multifaceted problems. Fortunately, you are not alone. A new kind of specialist innovation partner has built the expertise and tools to support your quest. These partners are no longer your typical outsourcing and service provider. They have changed the way we work with you in a value-driven, collaborative approach. Such partnerships are the path to future adaptation strategies that pivot the organization to be more adaptable, resilient and creative.

Build a creative team together

By working with these co-innovation partners, you can coordinate your internal and external ecosystems. This is a departure from the traditional engagement model that you may still be experiencing. Build agile and creative collaborative teams and establish the right conditions for them to thrive. Your partnership is based on trust, transparency and unity of values.

Learn more about how creative partnerships work, how to select the right people for your collaborative innovation team, and how to create conditions that empower you to open the wave to success. Forrester on November 2nd and 3rd. Join us atTechnology & Innovation North America.

Principal analyst Achim Granzen created this post, which was originally listed here.

