JioPhone Next hasn’t redefined a budget Android smartphone, but EMI bundles add value





A little later, the long-awaited JioPhoneNext budget Android phone from Reliance Jios will finally be available in this Diwali. The JioPhone Next is priced at 6,499, but EMI options are available. That is, you can choose to pay 1,999 in advance and the rest can be paid as EMI with bundled use packs.

Reliance Jio and Google have partnered to develop this 4G smartphone for the Jio network in India. The Android version customized for JioPhoneNext is called PragatiOS and has been redesigned to simplify the user experience while adding some new features for Indian users.

The JioPhone Next is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 mobile platform and is paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is a memory card slot where users can add up to 512GB of storage space.

The JioPhone Next has a 5.45-inch display (1440 x 720 resolution), a 13-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel self-portrait camera, and a 3500mAh battery.

In a statement, Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, I have always firmly believed in the power of the digital revolution to enrich, enable and empower the lives of 1.35 billion Indians. I have come.

In terms of price, the JioPhone Next is comparable to Xiaomi’s popular Redmi 9A phone. The price is about 6,799.

A quick look at the specs reveals that the Redmi 9A is relatively powerful. This is a better bet for longevity for most users. It runs the MediaTek Helio G25 processor, which is an 8-core processor, and has higher clock speeds for faster performance compared to the 4-core processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 215. The Redmi 9A also offers a slightly larger 6.53-inch display with more pixels (1600 x 720 resolution). There is also a larger battery (5,000mAh).

The Lavas BeU phone, an Indian smartphone maker, is priced at 6,388 and features an 8-core processor, a 6.08-inch display (1560 x 720 resolution), a dual 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel camera on the back, and a 4,060mAh battery. I am. .. With a price tag of 6,699, the Realme C11 2021 also features a large 5,000mAh battery and a 6.5-inch display.

According to Reliance Jio and Google, Pragati OS integrates Google Assistant voice commands in multiple Indian languages, integrated translation capabilities across an interface that supports 10 Indian languages, and a built-in Play store for downloading apps. , Camera portrait mode, NearbyShare A feature that has not been confirmed until these updates are available, but does not use internet data and updates for added security and features.

At the launch of JioPhone Next, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said: To build it, teams needed to work together to solve complex engineering and design challenges.

JioPhone Next’s long-term payment option adds clear value to the entire proposal if you don’t prepaid the price of 6,499 stickers.

These are available with a choice of 18-month and 24-month periods. These prices start at 300 per month for 24-month payment options and 350 per month for 18-month payment options. Always-on plan (5GB data and 100 minutes per month), large-scale plan (1.5GB data per day, unlimited local and domestic voice calls), XL plan (per month), depending on usage You can select from (2GB data). XXL plan to get 2.5GB of data per day with unlimited calls (1 day and unlimited local and domestic voice calls) and other plans.

