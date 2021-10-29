This is a radical technology that NASA needs to focus on, says October Sky engineers.





One of NASA’s most prominent engineers believes the agency should stop manufacturing chemical rockets.

His memoirs The youthful story of the Rocket Boys was featured in the 1999 movie “October Sky”, where the agency moved away from traditional space rockets to private companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin. I told Inverse that I wanted to leave it to him. Instead, NASA should focus on a wide range of ideas such as electricity, fusion, and nuclear rockets, he says. This idea is also supported by Elon Musk.

Hickam says he wants NASA to completely withdraw from the chemical rocket business and leave it to commercial companies. Get off and start building really big and bad rockets, nuclear rockets, electric rockets, fusion rockets and more.

Its fascinating insights from engineers who encouraged children around the world to pursue a career in space, including Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos. Hickam built his career at NASA and recorded some of his most memorable feats in his new memoir Dont Blow Yourself Up, published this week.

But despite his career at NASA, Hickam said he would opt for a private sector if he wanted to enter the field today.

If you really want to be on the cutting edge of technology … and if your idea could actually turn into metal cutting the next day or years ahead, you probably want to go to one of these commercial companies He says.

If NASA changes, it could change by becoming a research and development institution, leaving chemical rockets to the private sector and handing over those exotic rocket technologies as well as chemical rockets.

In fact, Hickam predicts that NASA’s more than $ 9 billion space launch system, which will send humans back to the moon in 2024, will be the last chemical rocket that NASA will be involved in.

Want to know more about how Hickam influenced Bezos and Musk, what it was like to repair the Hubble Space Telescope, and how Hickam helped shape US space policy? ?? Read the full interview with Homer Hickam only on MUSK READS +.

Nuclear rockets: what are they?

Whereas traditional rockets burn fuel to generate thrust, nuclear rockets act like miniaturized nuclear power plants.

Liquid propellants such as hydrogen travel through the core. Inside the core, uranium atoms are broken down by a process called fission. This releases heat and heats the liquid propellant into gas. This gas is pushed out of the engine to generate thrust.

In January 2021, the US Department of Energy released an explainer outlining how technology works.

Nuclear Rockets: Why do you need them?

Nuclear rockets can provide much more power than existing rockets.

The space industry uses measurements called specific impulses to describe how much thrust is generated from a set fuel unit. Saturn V, who took humans to the moon, had a specific impulse of 421 seconds. The Department of Energy claims that nuclear rockets will initially target 900 seconds. The reason they can provide much higher efficiency is because the gases involved are light.

But don’t worry that the Earth-based meltdown concept usually focuses on launching rockets into space using chemicals and then using the reactor off the surface of the Earth. Please.

They are really safe, says Hickam. You can drop them into the sea. They don’t hurt anything.

Musk, who wants to send humans to Mars and establish a city by 2050, praised the concept in 2019.

This system can move much faster to Mars. Traditional rockets are expected to take 7-9 months to reach Earth, but CNN reported in February that a single design could reduce travel to just three months.

NASA Nuclear Rocket Concept Art NASA

Nuclear Rockets: Why Does NASA Need to Study them?

NASA has already studied them, but their efforts have declined over the years.

Wernher von Braun, NASA’s space flight director, detailed the mission to Mars using a nuclear rocket in 1969. Two rockets, each propelled by three engines, send the first human to Mars.

Nuclear engines for rocket vehicle application programs have focused their research efforts on researching those applications, and researchers at the Los Alamos National Laboratory have tested a series of designs. Unfortunately, due to the change in priorities, NASA reduced on-site work in 1972.

We already developed a nuclear rocket in the 1960s and it worked, Hickam says. We were a little worried about them, but now we know more.

In July 2021, NASA and the Department of Energy each awarded $ 5 million to three companies developing reactor designs. The 12-month contract requires companies to build conceptual reactors for future missions.

Virginia-based BXW technology San Diego-based general atomic electromagnetic system Seattle-based ultra-safety nuclear technology

According to Hickam, these technologies have the potential to make life on Mars a reality.

I think a tremendous amount of new technology will be needed to make life on Mars a reality. Mostly, you need a nuclear rocket … a rocket that runs through space in a hurry.

