There is only one reason to upgrade





Photo: Andrew Liszewski-Gizmodo

It’s not uncommon for console makers to release updated hardware later in the game console’s life cycle. The myriad iterations of Nintendo GBA, DS, and 3DS are all proof of that. As a result, the Nintendo Switch is in its fifth year, and rumors of an upgraded pro version are still rumors. Nintendo is clearly aiming to rekindle hardware sales during the holiday season with Switch OLED. It’s not a complete overhaul, but it’s almost always a real treat for eyes that are hard to resist for handheld Switch gamers with upgraded screens.

People who have enjoyed Nintendo’s portable consoles for decades are keenly aware that the company does not use the latest and greatest screen technology. The original Game Boy display was annoying, and the Nintendo DS dual screen looked three generations older than the one Sony used on the flashy PSP. So it’s a shame that the original Switch, and even Switch Lite, stuck to the LCD panel, but it’s great to see Nintendo finally adopting OLED. No matter what the next generation of switches will be, it’s safe to assume that Nintendo will use OLEDs now that gamers are aware of the difference. There is no turning back.

Nintendo Switch OLED What is it?

With a large, beautiful 7-inch OLED screen and a significantly improved kickstand, the Nintendo Switch is ultimately a feature you’ll want to use and an upgraded dock.

favorite

The OLED screen makes the console feel more “professional” even if the screen resolution and console performance specifications haven’t changed at all.The new kickstand makes the original kickstand feel like an embarrassing retrofit

dislike

The screen is still limited to 720p, which can be very noticeable.The jury is still on Joy-Con drift

Its beautiful screen

There are several reasons to justify adding $ 50 to the $ 350 Nintendo Switch OLED, which is newer than the original model (technically a second-generation model) that is still available for purchase, but it’s as convincing as the new OLED screen. Nothing is powerful and compelling.

G / O media may receive fees

The vibrant colors and deep contrast of the Switchs OLED screen make the new console feel like a huge upgrade, if not. Photo: Andrew Liszewski-Gizmodo

The 7-inch OLED screen is larger than the original Switches 6.2-inch LCD display and dramatically reduces the black bezel around the screen. The OG switch and the new switch OLED are about the same size, so the bezel has been reduced, making screen upgrades even more striking.

Although only 0.8 inches larger than the original switch screen, the new 7-inch OLED display feels very large due to the small bezel around it. Photo: Andrew Liszewski-Gizmodo

It doesn’t take long for your brain to adapt to the large screen size and stop noticing it, but every time I spin it, even after playing a library of games I’ve been enjoying for years for a week. My eyes are still amazed at the OLED screen Switch on. The advantages of OLED displays are increased saturation, bright white with no weird shades, and excellent contrast, but it’s magical to see them used in Nintendo’s portable devices. I think my eyes and brain have just been trained to not expect much from Nintendo handhelds regarding screen quality. And now they are enjoying the upgrade. The bar has been raised significantly.

Colorful games like Super Mario Odyssey really come to Switch OLED and you’ll want to start over. Photo: Andrew Liszewski-Gizmodo

Fans of moody games, where the bad guys are hiding in the shadows, can quickly see the benefits of OLED as the dark areas of the screen disappear completely and blend into the black bezel. But its deep saturation makes my eyes feel like Christmas morning every time I turn on the console. Even the shortcut icons on the home screen look richer and more attractive, but colorful games like Super Mario Odyssey seem like a whole new experience with Switch OLED. The red color of the Malios jumpsuit feels like it’s burning on the retina when playing. Not only do I welcome it, but I sympathize with what my eyes had to endure with the original Switch. (OK, OK, the original switch wasn’t too bad, but the difference between the old and the new is clear.)

The new OLED screen boasts the same 720p resolution as the old Switches LCD display. Photo: Andrew Liszewski-Gizmodo

Pixels and jaggies are easily visible even if you get too close to the new Switch OLED display. Photo: Andrew Liszewski-Gizmodo

What hasn’t changed is that even in handheld mode, the Nintendo Switch OLED offers only 720p resolution, which is lower than the resolution you get from smartphone games. Nintendo doesn’t seem to want to tweak the console’s processing power to bring 1080p gameplay to a built-in screen (only available in docking mode). This will probably also affect battery life. To do that, the long-rumored next-generation switch needs to keep our fingers crossed to provide these graphic improvements.

Kickstand that is no longer usable and is no longer a retrofit

I often compare the kickstand included in the original Nintendo Switch with all the essays I wrote in college. It seems that they were thrown together in an absolute panic at the very end to fulfill their forgotten obligations. However, I was usually able to pull out a solid C at my job, but the old kickstands didn’t get a passing score.

The kickstand on the original Nintendo Switch was almost non-functional. Photo: Andrew Liszewski-Gizmodo

It was flimsy, had only one angle of support, and to be honest, it wasn’t worth mentioning as an official feature. I tried it once after unpacking the original switch four years ago, but decided that the $ 300 console wasn’t worth the risk with its thin plastic legs, and since I inserted the microSD card , I haven’t touched it.

The new Switch OLED kickstand is the same width as the console and uses a very sturdy adjustable hinge that allows you to support the console at any angle. Photo: Andrew Liszewski-Gizmodo

The Switch OLED kickstand has been completely redesigned and its … a little nice? It spans the entire back of the console and uses a very sturdy hinge, the same style found on devices such as the Microsoft Surface.

The kickstand features a movement of about 150 degrees and holds it firmly at any angle. You don’t have to be stressed about properly supporting your $ 350 investment. Photo: Andrew Liszewski-Gizmodo

As a result, the kickstand can be placed firmly at almost any angle and can move about 150 degrees. Now it’s generally fulfilling Switch’s original promise of a console where you can play with your friends wherever you are, with Joy-Cons removed.

The orientation of the Switch OLEDs microSD card slot has been rotated 90 degrees. Photo: Andrew Liszewski-Gizmodo

The redesigned hinge has the Switches microSD card slot rotated 90 degrees sideways. It’s functionally no different, but it works because it reduces the risk of accidentally getting your finger under the card when you try to pull out the kickstand … this is great.

A new dock has arrived

The new Switch OLED is also available in versions with neon blue and red Joy-Con controllers and a gray dock, but the new white option works well with brighter OLED displays and comes with a corresponding white dock. increase.

The new Switch OLED dock has rounded corners, so … well … at least it should look great. Photo: Andrew Liszewski-Gizmodo

Functionally, the dock is the same, just put the Switch OLED in it (also compatible with the original Switch) and the gameplay will be rerouted to the connected display via HDMI. Aesthetically, the corners are rounded, but the larger upgrades are rounded.

The Switch OLEDs dock has a completely removable back panel for easy access to all ports, including those added for network cables. Photo: Andrew Liszewski-Gizmodo

The new dock features a snap-in panel that snaps off quickly instead of a hinged door that’s difficult to open depending on where the dock sits, with USB-C power, HDMI, and a touch of newly added ports. Easy to access. Ethernet cable spot. If you’ve always had problems with your Switch and wifi networks, this may be a welcome upgrade, but probably not the speed of your wireless network, downloading Switch games from your online store is a long and tedious process. ..

The large notch on the back of the Switch OLED dock also makes cable routing much easier. Photo: Andrew Liszewski-Gizmodo

When the back panel is reattached, the new switch dock also has a large notch, making it much easier to route multiple cables. Long ago, I forcibly removed the switch dock’s hinged cover to make things easier, and given this improved redesign, I’m the only one who had similar complaints. It doesn’t seem to be.

Other tweaks, improvements, and upgrades

The Switch OLED has some less noticeable improvements that don’t necessarily justify the upgrade, but they’re still welcome.

The power and volume buttons on the new switch OLED (bottom) are slightly longer than the buttons on the original switch (top). Photo: Andrew Liszewski-Gizmodo

The elongated power and volume buttons at the top of the console make it very easy to distinguish and operate. On the other hand, Switch OLED confirms that the internal storage has increased from 32GB to 64GB. This will allow you to get rid of the nibbles. $ 50 price increase. The battery is also the same upgraded product introduced in the 2019 Switch update, which promises 4-9 hours of play time depending on the game and screen brightness. However, OLED screens are much more energy efficient than LCDs, so this could be on the longer scale of the new switch.

Does Joy-Con on Switch OLED also show joystick drift? I don’t know yet, but it’s a very realistic possibility. Photo: Andrew Liszewski-Gizmodo

About Joy-Con Drift: There is no sign that Nintendo has addressed this common issue with the Joy-Con that ships with the new Switch OLED, which is a big disappointment. Selling a new console that is likely to have the same unsolvable problems as previous generation hardware is a difficult sale.

Is it worth the upgrade?

If you’re already a content user on an older generation Switch or Switch Lite and don’t have $ 350 to drop into a new console, no, you don’t need a Switch OLED. The same is true for gamers like me, who have spent most of their lives sitting in the docks. With the new Switch OLED, you won’t see any gameplay, frame rate, or graphics improvements on the big screen.

When playing the Switch primarily in handheld mode, the Switch OLED is a difficult upgrade to resist. Photo: Andrew Liszewski-Gizmodo

However, if the Switch has become the ultimate portable gaming device and most are playing in handheld mode, its new screen makes the Switch OLED feel like a whole new device. Hyrule and the Mushroom Kingdom suddenly feel like a whole new place to explore again, like taking a walk in the IRL in the sun after a few days of rain. If you’re looking for new hardware (and can’t wait for Analogue Pocket anymore), it’s easy to imagine that Switch fans will be disappointed when switching to this new version.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/there-s-only-one-reason-to-upgrade-to-the-new-switch-b-1847949742 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos