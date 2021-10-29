TikTok is testing new chip features for some creators





TikTok is experimenting with a new tool that allows TikTok users to tip to some creators directly in their profile.

According to a hint feature video shared this week by TikTok creator Jera Bean, who noticed the feature in the app and applied for approval, the money chipped by the creator will be sent directly to the individual (that is, TikTok will not be cut). ).

The application screen screenshot shows that to qualify for this feature, your account must be in good condition on the platform, have at least 100,000 followers, meet age requirements, and agree to TikToks tips. It is shown that there is. If the creator meets these criteria, it is unclear if all applicants will be approved, but they can apply for the tool.

Based on a follow-up video from the same creator shared Thursday night, the application process seems to be proceeding fairly quickly. Your Jera Beans account now has a hint button that takes you to the page. This page allows you to tip $ 5, $ 10, $ 15, or a custom amount of your choice (minimum $ 1) to the author. In addition, the platform allows you to send hints anonymously.

A spokeswoman for the company told The Verge that he was always looking for new ways to add value to the community and enrich the TikTok experience. TechCrunch previously reported the news, citing the first video of Jera Beans.

To send chips to creators, the user must be at least 18 years old, but it seems that the user does not actually need to follow the account sending the chips to use this feature. .. However, it has been limitedly tested for the time being. TikTok has declined to comment on how widely this feature is available to creators on its platform at this time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/10/28/22751715/tiktok-new-tips-feature-creators

