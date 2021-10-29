Jio-Google has a smartphone, but analysts aren’t impressed





New Delhi: Can the Ambani-Google partnership gain China’s dominance in the Indian smartphone market? Analysts don’t seem to think so. When Reliance Jio announced the launch of its first affordable smartphone (JioPhone Next), many feature phone buyers were offered a prepaid price of Rs 6,499 or a data-bundled EMI plan (18-24 months). ) Was intended to be acquired. With a down payment of Rs 1,999, analysts didn’t really understand the challenge. Phones are aimed at upgrading with about 350-400 million feature phone customers, but analysts say the EMI plan (from Rs 300+) is expensive and the target audience He said it wasn’t very profitable for him. And while the phone may still catch some upgradeers and other smartphone buyers in the Rs 5,000-7,000 price category, China’s Jaguar Note (Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, RealMe, which dominates most today. 80% of the smartphone business may not be enough to get in the way (including companies such as). I am disappointed and amazed at the pricing. IDC Research Director Navkendar Singh told TOI that it was out of sync with market reality and was priced higher than expected. How can feature phone users, who spend only 70-80 rupees each month, expect to pay more than 300 rupees on a data-intensive (600 rupees) plan? Counterpoint research director Tarun Pathak said Chinese companies may not be under threatened much with Jios’ new device. The average selling price (ASP) of smartphones is rising, with Chinese focusing on categories above 7,000 rupees. Jios phones are slightly below this goal. Phones running on Google’s Android-based specially developed operating system (Pragati), however, have many features that companies advertise as unique and attractive to Jio-Google’s targeted buyers. I am. It enables translation of content selected from 10 Indian languages, and provides a digital assistant (such as Siri) that reads on-screen text and responds to voice queries. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani succeeds in bringing this groundbreaking device to Indian consumers despite the current global supply chain challenges posed by Covid’s pandemic. I said I did. I have always firmly believed in the power of the digital revolution to enrich, enable and empower the lives of 1.35 billion Indians. We have done that with connectivity in the past. It is now re-enabled on smartphone devices. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said the JioPhone Next is an affordable smartphone designed for India. To build it, our team needed to work together to solve complex engineering and design challenges. Im is excited to see how millions of people use these devices to improve their lives and communities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/business/india-business/jio-googles-smartphone-out-but-analysts-not-impressed/articleshow/87374345.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos