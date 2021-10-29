Flywheel Fund Drives Indiana Innovation at The Mill





Pat East | Bloomington's Voice

We recently received some exciting news at The Mill, a non-profit center for Bloomington’s entrepreneurship. The US Department of Economic Development has awarded $ 400,000 to expand its startup investment fund, the Flywheel Fund, to create a second fund.

Our grant comes from EDA’s Build 2 Scale program, especially its Capital Challenge. We are one of two award-winning Indiana organizations, and we are pleased to be able to invest in more innovative Hoosier startups, which will create better jobs and grow the economy. increase.

So what is a flywheel fund? Flywheel is a member-managed investment fund that provides up-and-coming Hoosier tech startups with the capital they need to grow rapidly. Each year, SEC-qualified members participate in Flywheel and contribute to the pool of funds. Each cohort or “round” of investors lasts until all funds are diversified (usually one year).

Mill and its partners screen companies for potential investments and distribute due diligence information to their members. This includes the founder’s background, market analysis, financial forecasts and more.

After that, the members meet once a month. The first half of the meeting is “selling.” The founder introduces the company and investors ask questions about how to use the funds, market development strategies, the company’s vision, and more.

The second half of the meeting is an executive session. The founder resigns from Zoom and investors discuss the company personally. They frankly investigate what they like, what they don’t like, and whether the company team can fix them.

Members then vote on whether to invest. In the current round, the initial investment in a company is usually $ 50,000. Like most funds, Flywheel reserves funds for additional investments. If members vote that way, companies that have performed well since their initial investment could receive up to $ 150,000 more.

If you’ve read stories about tech startups that have invested millions of dollars, these numbers may surprise you. Flywheel invests in early-stage startups from the first customer acquisition to the $ 250,000 annual revenue. For them, this modest, fast and early influx of capital is essential. Unlike traditional SMEs, timing is everything in the tech world. If you don’t build your ideas right away, your technology will become obsolete or your competitors will beat you to the market. This early stage investment will allow some of our startups to make millions of dollars headlines even further.

Here in Indiana, like friends at Elevate Ventures who received other EDA Capital Challenge grants, The Mill and others have been working hard to increase the amount of startup capital available. We are building a new investment ecosystem as well as a new startup ecosystem.

In fact, most Flywheel investors have just started investing in startups. Our members generally have a deep business background and they may have invested in the stock market or real estate. Only about one-third of its members are experienced startup investors. There are also a few professional investors who want to support the local economy and get a return on their investment.

So how will this $ 400,000 EDA award help us over the next three years of funding?

Like Flywheel’s investment in startups, this inflow of capital allows The Mill to get up and running quickly. In the first year of the grant, we will add investors to expand the Flywheel fund and begin preparing for the launch of a second fund.

By the second year of the grant, Flywheel, the legal capacity of this type of fund, will bring 99 investors together and hope that some will increase their donations. In the second year, we will also launch a second smaller fund, the Turbine Fund, for veteran investors who can make larger investments in three years.

By the end of the third year, if we succeed, both funds will be self-sustaining.

The Flywheel Fund has invested 12 in 9 companies since its launch in 2020. These companies create or maintain 72.5 jobs and spend $ 11 million on external investment. In other words, for every $ 1 the Flywheel Fund invested in a company, the company raised $ 25 from other sources.

Four of these nine companies are from Bloomington.

Stage Time: A social network for non-corporate professionals such as stage performers. Civic Champs: Software that helps nonprofits manage and leverage volunteers, their most important asset. Boost: Software that uses iPhone notifications to improve student success in full letter grade. Blueprint Stats: Software that helps high school athletes gain an advantage on the court with access to searchable game films and advanced box scores.

He is currently in the second round of Flywheel and is rolling out two-thirds of the capital donated by the members. With the support of EDA grants, the third round will grow by at least 50% and will raise $ 1 million for investment. If it seems ambitious, I grew Flywheel by 500% from the first round to the second round.

We are proud that Flywheel’s track record and models have influenced EDA’s confidence in awarding Build 2 Scale grants. We will continue to invest in early-stage technology startups throughout Indiana to match the size of Bloomington’s enterprise.

For more information on the Flywheel Fund, please visit https://www.flywheelfund.vc/.

Note: This article and the Flywheel Fund description are not public investment solicitations.

Pat East is Pat East is the executive director of The Mill, an entrepreneurial center whose mission is to be the center of entrepreneurship and to be the center of entrepreneurship in Indiana.

