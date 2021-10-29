Kelowna technology company purchased by Microsoft





Another Kelowna tech startup was purchased by the industry Jaguar Note.

Microsoft announced on Friday that it has purchased TwoHat, a Kelowna-based content moderation platform that uses AI to classify and filter messages, usernames, images, and videos in real time to create a more secure online community. bottom.

For the online community to thrive, content moderation is a key investment in improving the user experience and maintaining long-term engagement, Microsoft’s statement on the acquisition said.

Microsoft and TwoHat share a vision to leverage advances in moderation technology to foster and protect a diverse global online community.

They do not list the price the company purchased or how it will affect nearly 100 employees. While interested in improving the security of Xbox shared spaces, TwoHat says it can keep its previous contract.

The company’s executive chairman, Chris Priebe, launched Two Hat in 2012 with the goal of improving the online territory so that people can share it without fear of abuse or harassment. Since then, the company has taken off, handling 1 trillion online interactions annually, and Microsoft, especially the Xbox, has been a client for years.

In a joint statement, Priebe and CEO Steve Parkis have partnered with the Xbox and Microsoft teams for several years to share their passion and willingness to make a significant difference in online politeness and citizenship progress.

We promise to ensure that safety, inclusion, online health and wellness are always at the forefront of our work, and by joining Microsoft, we need to drive this vision. Maximize your talent, resources, and insights. This is just the beginning. Thank you to everyone who believes in, supports, drives and inspires us.

And if the name of the founder of Two Hat sounds familiar, it’s because a similar story didn’t happen that long ago.

Lance Privez is a brother of Chris Prieves. He, along with Lane Merifield and Dave Krysko, was one of the founders of Club Penguin, an online gaming network for children that was sold to the Walt Disney Company in 2009 for an estimated $ 350 million.

