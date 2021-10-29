Far Cry 6 secret cat boats have a long history in Ubisoft





Screenshot: Ubisoft / Kotaku

This is a small item that inspired me cats on this indisputable Friday: Far Cry 6 has an island with a shipwreck full of cat dolls. cute. It’s also obviously a long-running gag in a particular flavor of Ubisoft map games, as I learned today.

Far Cry 6, an open-world shooter for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC earlier this month, is Ubisoft’s latest game. Far Cry 6 is in its own size class, even if it’s stacked next to the rest of the studio portfolio. Far Cry 6 World Director Benhall told TechRadar that the development team tried to create a very large map, which made it feel like it was crossing the country.

The result is a big game full of small secrets, including a bare reference to Ubisoft games such as Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry Primal, as well as a map that gives you dizziness when zoomed out as much as possible.

Screenshot: Ubisoft / Kotaku

Cat boats are located on an otherwise obscure island off the east coast of Yarra in the Varial region. Fair Warning: Getting there is a little pain in the buttocks. The nearest landmark, Fragose Escarpment, does not have a dock where you can lift boats and jet skis. Sharks also block the waterways between the mainland, so you can’t swim without eating alive first. Also, if you haven’t cleared a nearby anti-aircraft site, you can’t steal a chopper and fly there.

You will see when you finally find the way there

Screenshot: Ubisoft / Kotaku

With a drifting message written on the rock: MIAU.

Screenshot: Ubisoft / Kotaku

As far as I know, they serve no gameplay purpose. You don’t get any gear or items. They are not used to advance the plot or as the gist of a side quest (I found). They’re just … cat dolls on a wrecked boat. At first glance, there is nothing more than that.

However, as Reddit commenters point out, many modern Ubisoft games have similar references. At Assassin’s Creed Unity (2014) you can find a boat full of cats (living, not dolls) in Ravibre. Watch Dogs 2 (2016) has a boat full of cats (dolls, never alive) under the bridge. There is another (doll, also not alive) under the dock of Watch Dogs Legion (2020). This is a little more obvious, but Assassins Creed Valhalla (2020) is famous for keeping cats (definitely alive, not dolls) as part of the Viking longship crew.

In the middle of Ubisoft’s July 2020 presser, Ubisoft Toronto’s level artist Amanda Mundt, who worked on Watch Dogs Legion, is free to get closer to what it’s like to create a vast digital landscape. I talked about.

Before mentioning both Unity and Watch Dogs 2 cat boat references, she said I have the ability to hide things like little Easter eggs. London may or may not be a boat full of cats to some extent.

It’s unclear if the Far Cry 6 cat is a Mundts work or a homage to a like-minded colleague. (Ubisoft Toronto led the production on both Watch Dogs Legion and Far Cry 6.) Ubisoft did not respond to requests for comment in time for the release.

