Nude-friendly Google Photos folder coming to iOS next year





Google extends some of its privacy and security features, including the secure lock folder feature of Google Photos, the VPN that comes with Google One, and Pixels’ new centralized security hub. The plan is detailed in a blog post summarizing corporate security initiatives.

First, the Google Photos Lock Folders feature, which allows Pixel owners to hide sensitive photos and videos in passcode or biometrically protected folders, will be introduced in iOS early next year. This feature will be released in June after Pixel 3, and in late September Google announced that it will be released shortly for all Android smartphones. You now have a time frame before Google Photos users on iOS can protect sensitive images such as nudity.

Pixels Security Hub is also planned for more Android devices

This week, the Google Ones VPN service has expanded to 10 countries: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland. This service is already included in over 2TB of Google One cloud storage plans at no additional charge in Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Finally, Google confirmed that it plans to release the Security Hub, which debuted on the new Pixel 6 smartphones on all Android smartphones. The hub provides a brief overview of device security and[デバイスの検索]or[画面ロック]It is designed to display a warning when settings such as are enabled. 9to5Google previously reported that this feature was visible on older Pixel devices running Android 12, but now Google says it plans to roll it out to. [its] The entire ecosystem of the future.

