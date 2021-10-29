Google provides community colleges with free access to four certificates





Google and Microsoft, some of the world’s largest technology companies, are strengthening their ties with community colleges in the United States.

“Today, we are very pleased to announce that all of Google’s career certificates will be available for free at all community colleges in the United States, and at all career high schools and high schools in the United States.” Founder Lisa Gevelber said. Grow with Google and tell CNBC MakeIt. “I think one of the other things we actually announced today is very exciting. Currently, all certificates are recommended by the American Education Association to be recognized as up to 12 college credits. This is equivalent. Of the four bachelor-level college courses

Google offers career certificates in four areas: information technology, data analysis, project management, and user experience design.

On Friday, Connecticut became the first state in the country to offer a complete suite of Google Career Certificates throughout the state’s university system.

Ruth Porat, Google’s Chief Financial Officer, said community colleges and technical high schools “play an important role in labor training. 44% of all undergraduates in the United States attend community colleges and 7.5 million high school students. Is enrolled in a career and technical education program. ” Press conference at Middlesex Community College in Middletown, Connecticut.

Polat was attended by a packed panel that included US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Senator Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy of Connecticut, Governor of Connecticut Ned Lamont, and President of Connecticut State University Terence Chen.

“This is all about workforce development,” Lamont said. “Some employers are considering hiring individuals with these digital skills. The community college system responds quickly by signing a partnership with Google, and universities equip students with these skills. We allow students to enroll on demand. Carriers who pay over $ 60,000. “

Starting in the spring of 2022, Connecticut will offer a credit course that incorporates Google IT Support Certification. The state also offers non-credit opportunities for individuals to obtain Google certificates.

“We are still deciding on some cost,” Chen explained. “But in the end, if it costs money, I’ll try to find tuition support.”

“The Labor Development and Continuing Education departments offer Google IT Support Certification for a minimum of 150 hours of online courses across the state. Costs and schedules are finalized at this time,” the program’s website reads. ..

Gevelber says Google doesn’t make money from certificates, but Coursera, the online learning platform that hosts courses, costs $ 39 a month, and affiliated universities can choose to pay for instructors and institutions that they think are appropriate. Explains. Google also offers individual scholarships.

Community colleges could soon receive an influx of federal funding to further promote this type of partnership.

“We look forward to reporting pretty good news to supplement these efforts within a few weeks,” Senator Murphy said on Friday. “The Build Back Better Act, just before we pass Congress, invests historic amounts in community colleges, workforce training, and students. [by] We will devote $ 5 billion just to increase the largest Pell Grant and, importantly, to expand our public-private partnership with community colleges. “

Senator Blumenthol said the law also meant “$ 20 billion for labor development through both the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Labor.”

Google isn’t the only major tech company to connect with community colleges. On Thursday, Microsoft announced a national campaign with a US community college to support the training and recruitment of 250,000 workers in the cybersecurity sector.

“Community colleges are the only and greatest potential asset of the United States in expanding the cybersecurity workforce,” the company said. “These are one of the most notable ubiquitous assets in the United States, and with targeted support, we can act swiftly to address cybersecurity labor shortages.”

Over the past few years, many tech companies have promised to hire workers who haven’t had a bachelor’s degree for four years, including community colleges.

Google alone has a consortium of 150 employers who have agreed to hire graduates of Google’s career certificate.

“Our college and career path need to be clear and relevant to our workforce needs,” says Cardona. “It requires innovation and intentional collaboration.”

