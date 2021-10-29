Fi Europe 2021 Innovation Finalists reflect plant-based and sustainability megatrends





The finalists of the Fi Europe 2021 Innovation Awards & Startup Innovation Challenge have been identified, revealing topics such as sustainability and top plant-based listings, reflecting current market trends and development.

All finalists are recognized for their innovative solutions in the food and beverage ingredients industry. They will present their submissions to the judges in a closed room on the final pitch, and the winners will be announced live on November 30th and December 1st during FiEurope2021, which is co-located with HiEurope.

Finalists have been nominated for the Fi Global Startup Innovation Challenge 2021:

Category 1: Most innovative plant-based or alternative ingredients

Moolec Science (UK) produces genuine animal protein in plants and develops affordable animal-free ingredients.To Animal Products Sophie’s BioNutrients (Netherlands / Singapore) Develop new sustainable plant-based proteins from microalgae Time-Travelling Milkman (Netherlands) Plants for creamier, healthier and more sustainable plant-based products Produce and distribute base fat components (France) To produce next-generation alternative dairy products powered by algae and faba proteins

Category 2: Most Innovative F & B Ingredients or Processing Technologies

California Cultured (USA) grows non-GMO chocolate from cocoa stem cells through cell culture technology, thus producing chocolate that is unaffected by deforestation and farmer exploitation.HoowFoods Pte Ltd (Singapore), a unique and trusted brand of plant-based products, promotes a healthy life through nutritional improvement by creating sustainable and healthy foods using deep insights into foods and ingredients. No Palm Ingredients (Netherlands) replaces palm oil as a food ingredient, cosmetics and detergents to reduce carbon emissions and protect tropical rainforests Umami Meats (Singapore) is a sustainable seafood Produce delicious, nutritious and healthy cultivated fish that will promote the future

Category 3: The most innovative services or technologies that support F & B

Allozymes (Singapore) Mi Terro (USA) uses big data from plants to rapidly develop new enzymes by applying proprietary platform technology and revolutionize the way the industry produces complex natural products. A unique approach to developing alternative compostable disposable plastic packages Ambrosia.bio (Israel), a unique approach-based agricultural waste, transforms high-calorie sugars in natural juices into virtually calor-free sugars such as allulose. Provides a unique breakthrough enzyme technology platform to transform

Nominated for Fi Europe Innovation Awards 2021:

Clean Label & Natural Innovation Award

Bunge Loders Croklaan (Netherlands) for Karibon, 100% Shea-based Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE), with all the processing benefits and versatility of major CBEs, with the nutrition of sheaMartino Rossi Spa (Italy) for meat substitute mixes. Combined with sustainability benefits Rug, allergen for X-Tra Guard, GMO, gluten-free Milbo (Italy) plant-based Bolognese-style sauce mix. A natural ingredient that eliminates the need for the preservative sorbic acid. X-tra Guard is entirely derived from the natural plant component of the rowan berry Lutkala Ltd (Poland) of the food thickener Lutkala, which is a natural alternative to chemical or synthetic thickeners such as pectin, modified starch and xanthan gum. ..

Food Tech Innovation Award

AAK (Sweden) for AkoBisc GO! Is a structured emulsion-promoting process in biscuit manufacturing that offers longer shelf life and multiple sensory benefits.Fresh Qfood cultures from Hansen A / S (Denmark) enable fermentation-based biological protection against yeast and mold without the development of unwanted sensory effects and acidity, allowing producers to store JOHA SF shelf life and quality. ICL Food Specialty (USA) The line of emulsified salts used to optimize the protein content of processed cheese offers a variety of benefits.

Health Innovation Award

ADM (USA) is an HT-BPL1 postbiotic ingredient that targets the gut microbiota and can be used by food and beverage manufacturers in a variety of applications that require heat treatment conditions. ArjunaNaturalPvt Lrd (India) for Rhuleave-K The first natural formula for safe and effective pain management BungeLoders Croklaan (Netherlands) NuliGo is a medium-long chain with a unique structure that supports muscle building, maintenance and recovery. It is a triglyceride and is an ideal ingredient for sports nutrition, healthy aging and medical foods. (Netherlands) BeniCaros is a unique ingredient for immune health that has been clinically proven to support immune function and optimize response to potential threats and stress, S7, 7 proven Plant-based formulations containing plants rich in phytonutrients In clinical studies to help increase nitric oxide and reduce oxidative stress

Plant-based innovation award

Delvo Plant’s DSM (Netherlands) is a unique enzyme that helps improve the nutritional value of plant-based drinks and create gluten-reduced dairy alternatives with optimized taste, texture and mouthfeel. It’s a portfolio. Natural fish flavors derived from algae oil for the production of authentic alternative fish, such as vegetarian fish nuggets and vegan fish sauce sprouts for broad bean germination sprouts (Finland).Germination allows to expand the full nutritional potential of broad beans without digestive discomfort or bean flavor

Sensory Innovation Award

AAK (Sweden) for AkoBiscGO! Is a biscuit fat that is low in saturated fatty acids and free of tropical fats, is chewy, has no fat blooms, and provides a unique sensory biscuit quality without discoloration over time.Replaces regular yellow-white chocolate while maintaining the same regular ingredient list as regular white chocolate

Sustainability Innovation Award

AAK (Sweden) has used ILLEXAO SC 70, a plant-based ingredient in chocolate and confectionery, to enable chocolate to make deforestation-free claims. FonterraCooperativeGroup / NZMP (New Zealand) is responding to today’s climate change through its recent carbon-zero capabilities.Launched the first carbon-zero certified ingredient organic butter

Julien Bonvallet, Brand Director of Informa Markets, the organizer of the award, said: And the result is impressive. With that solution, all finalists make a significant contribution to industry-leading issues and demands. “

