Next Generation Consoles Are Sold Without Next Generation Games





As the new consoles on the Xbox and PlayStation approach their first birthday, neither will celebrate with a new generation-only game.

Importance: The long-standing model of console makers selling new boxes with games that can only be run on those boxes was abolished in 2021.

Instead, two popular consoles that are sold primarily like new PCs and phones, promising to run widely available software better. That approach is fully visible during the busy holiday gaming season.

News Promotion: The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S console online stores will not feature new generation-only games for the rest of the year.

Microsoft celebrates the birthday of the new console with a generational release in the Forza and Halo franchises. Sony, which advertised a new PS5-only game last November, has already promised much of its 2022 lineup to run on the PS4 and PS5 in April, June and September.

The big picture: Publishers and developers don’t feel much pressure to create a new generation-only game this time because they simply don’t have to.

Games created for PS4 and Xbox One can run on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles. That wasn’t the case in 2013, when the PS4 and Xbox One were launched without the ability to run previous generation games, and all games created for the new box were sold to a much smaller install base. This time, the publisher offers games for both generations almost exclusively, but may have added features for the next generation (for example, the EA Battlefield 2042 has 128 players on new hardware and an older console. Supports 64 players).

Ubisoft, one of the early moves to a new generation last year, is slowing down this time.

Previous Generation: When PS4 and Xbox One became 1, the company released Assassin’s Creed for the new generation only. This generation: Far Cry 6, released in the fall of 2021, runs on older and newer consoles. In yesterday’s earnings announcement, analysts largely avoided asking when the company would launch a new-generation-only game, but CEO Yves Guillemot said: A gen platform for all the games we launch.

