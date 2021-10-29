Release date, leak, and game list of “Multiversus” from WB’s “Super Smash Bros. Smash Bros.”clone





A new challenger is approaching! When Nintendo ends support for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Nickelodeon All-Star Broll surprises the fighting gaming community, Warner Bros. is ready to step into the fight. WB owns many popular franchises that were fully exhibited at Space Jam. The new Legacy and Fighting Games provide a great way to showcase characters such as Batman and Rick Sanchez.

You’ll only know about this game through a leak, probably titled Multiversus. That said, Leak is a clear indication of what we can expect from a gameplay perspective. This is all we know about the confirmed Warner Bros. fighting game Multiversus.

When is the release date of Multiversus?

Since the game has not been officially announced, we do not know the release date or the platform that will be finally released. You need to wait for the official announcement before you get the trailer and a clear idea of ​​when and where you can expect it.

Is there a trailer for Multiversus?

No, but Space Jam: The new legacy movie is full of Warner Bros. Pictures cameos and Easter eggs, so the trailer and the movie itself may provide a good idea of ​​what you can expect from the game from a character’s perspective. ..

What is a multi-versus leak?

The game hasn’t been officially announced yet, so everything we know about Multiversus comes from leaks. So far, there have been three notable leaks worth discussing.

The game was first publicly suggested in a Reddit post published on October 22, 2021.

There is controversy over whether Mortal Kombat 11 developer NetherRealm is working on the game. WB game

According to the post, Mortal Kombat developer Nether Realm was working on a platform fighter inspired by Super Smash Bros. It also teases some potential roster members and claims to be a tag team game developed by WB Games after the success of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a meme about Shaggy becoming an Ultra Instinct. The WB trademark named Multiversus was discovered shortly thereafter.

VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb confirmed the leak. He then explained the game in more detail in the article.

He confirmed the existence of Multiversus, but Grubb says NetherRealm is not developing the game. He said early testers thought the game felt like it was made on a tight budget and WB Games is considering whether they want to play Multiversus for free. After these two leaks, Multiversus became a secret to the fighting gaming community.

If that wasn’t enough, it would be impossible to deny its existence after another substantial leak from the popular Smash Bros. content creator Hungrybox. He shared an image of the game’s own roster in a delisted video from his channel. Hungryboxs leaks proved that these leaks were really real when WB Games immediately deleted the video.

Which characters are on the multi-versus list?

Thanks to the leak, I have an idea for a character that will be part of a fighting game. The following characters were included in the Hungryboxs image, so these characters are almost guaranteed to appear in the final game.

Original green deer-like character Steven Universe Batman Harley Quinn Jake Shaggy Superman Wonder Woman Manganese Gandalf Rick Sanchez Bugs Bunny Tom & Jerry

A failed toy game, LEGO Dimensions was the last game in which WB Games tried to force all prominent IPs into one title. WBGames

Other leaks mention more characters. The Reddit post that started it states that it includes Fred Flinstone, Mad Max, and Johnny Bravo. Harry Potter and Ron are also considering it, but have not yet done so for a rights issue.

Jeff Grab hinted that the WB game would also like to add Space Jam characters like LeBron James. Regardless of what the final roster looks like, Multiversus definitely has one of the weirdest character lineups ever in a fighting game.

When do you know more about Multiversus?

I don’t know when WB Games will officially announce this game, but it wouldn’t be surprising if it was announced soon due to all the leaks. The game seems to be under development if it is in the testing stage, so it seems that the announcement is imminent. Hopefully it will appear at the Game Awards 2021 or E32022.

Is there any information about Multiversus?

