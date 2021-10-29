10 Years of Innovation Retrospective





Guardians’ product and engineering departments frequently look back on technology to help teams learn and adapt. Some people do team retro every other week to understand what works and what changes need to be made, while others are technical to learn how to prevent the same from happening again. Some are organized after an incident. Since retrospectives are so deeply rooted in our culture, performing a 10-year retrospective rather than the typical two-week or quarter seemed like a logical step forward.

After thinking and discussing with others, I concluded that I should focus on innovation. What innovations have been successfully developed in the last decade? What were each important moment, important person, barrier, success factor and who?

I sent a survey to my past and present colleagues and asked them to list their top three innovations and analyze how they were born from their point of view. We analyzed and summarized the answers and created a document that reflects the opinions of those who generously filled out the questionnaire. The document was used to enter into discussions within the senior leadership team to shape the next decade.

Below is an overview of those innovations and the people and factors that helped and hindered their existence.

I initially did this for the benefit of the Guardian, but I hope everyone can learn something from our reflections.

data

I have collected responses from nearly 30 current and former colleagues. We had a wide range of seniors, from juniors to C suites, and our department had everything from engineers to products to QA to leadership.

Each of them was asked to list up to three innovations (without prompt). The answers mentioned the seven innovations particularly often, with an explanation of how they were born and what factors helped or hindered their development.

I can’t elaborate on these, but let’s take a quick look.

Ophan, Guardians’ in-house analytics platform, was most often mentioned. It came from an introduction between an engineer and a member of the editorial. Initially a hackday project, it was later allowed to fully develop the space.

Simultaneous migration of AWS cloud service adoption from a central operations team to a team that owns and operates products. Both of these are important changes to the status quo and have brought about major changes in the way we work.

Next was the continuous delivery deployment of all products, allowing product teams to ship their own code, significantly accelerating the pace of feature deployment, and radically changing the way teams operate.

The fourth most frequently mentioned was the restart of responsive websites built on top of the Content API. It was significantly faster, scalable, and more reliable than the replaced R2 system.

Fifth, create a best-in-class tool suite for editing used to create and deliver content. Our Composer publishing tools have revolutionized the way content is created in the newsroom, and Grid Image Manager has significantly reduced image rights spending.

The sixth innovations mentioned were contributions introduced both monthly / regular and one-off since 2016, as well as digital subscriptions. Our evidence-driven approach builds on a strong relationship with our readers, at the heart of which is the Guardian’s unique journalism and spirit.

The final innovation was the development of the Guardians Content API, which is at the heart of the publishing pipeline and an early pioneer in architectural patterns for increasingly popular headless content management systems.

For each innovation, the survey asked questions about the factors that supported or hindered its development. Ten major clusters emerged, with the largest clusters around culture, empowerment, talent and people.

Culture was the largest of these because of its wide range of themes. Some examples include strong confidence and safety in the department. The move to ensure that people in a wider organization are included in the innovation culture of the engineering sector was also seen as an important change in supporting innovation. Another example: Hack Day was seen positively in that it was a great way to collaborate, but partly because Hack Day ideas often require further exploration or development of space. It was also challenging for the people.

About the same size as culture was a cluster centered around the empowerment of engineers and other staff. The approach of trusting people to understand higher goals and giving them space was cited primarily as a positive impact.

The last cluster to mention is talent and people. The answers here were overwhelmingly positive, the talent was considered extraordinary, and with a belief in the organization, it became clear that people were highly motivated.

What’s next

Looking back over the last decade, my purpose was to help the Guardian as an organization understand how innovation occurred during that period, thereby fostering innovation for the next decade.

We already have a lot of exciting projects and more will come in the near future. Frankly, it’s impossible to know if the project we’re currently working on will be considered a crucial innovation in the next few years, but it’s always interesting to guess.

The Guardians website team has reached the final stage of the dot-com rendering project. The design systems team has made great strides in Source. Our developer experience team is working on ways to reduce the burden of product ownership. The research and reporting team means that developers are currently working together at the heart of journalism. The editorial tools team also makes life easier for journalists and improves the story of their readers.

So what do we look back on? Now you have to get to work and find out!

Digital product development is at the heart of the Guardian. Build products that showcase our progressive and independent journalism, create tools that journalists use to write stories, and develop services that allow them to be distributed worldwide. , Can protect our economic future.

If you are interested in joining the product and engineering department, please visit the Guardian News & Media Career page.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/info/2021/oct/29/running-a-post-decade-innovation-retrospective The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos