Cyberpunk 2077 has a third roadmap after missing windows in the first two

CDPR quietly provided Cyberpunk 2077 with another content roadmap. This is the third in total, and this time it hides it well.

Unlike the first two pushed in investor briefings and social media, this new third roadmap was posted only on this original commitment page, first published in January 2021, with new graphics. Includes promising updates, 2022 improvements and free DLC, along with next-generation releases of the game.

Every time CDPR posts a roadmap, it becomes more ambiguous, and that tradition continues here with a third roadmap. This reflects the delay we’ve seen recently and seems to be affecting the rest of the content this year. Or its lack.

This is the progress we have seen:

Roadmap 1: Indications Free DLC arrives in early 2021 and next-generation game updates arrive in late 2021 (free DLC was not released in early 2021).

Roadmap 2: Free DLC and Next Generation Updates were put together in one huge section later this year without dates (finally, some very small free DLC arrived in patch 1.3 in August). Did).

Roadmap 3: This is new and shows free DLC, next-generation updates will take place in the first quarter of 2022, and the second half was previously announced. It can be interpreted that important patches and free DLC will not be released within the next two months until 2022, but that remains unclear.

There’s something like a cyberpunk patch branch that’s currently being tested, but it’s clear. Even if it’s not a major patch, I’m a little surprised if another patch isn’t released within the next few months. Also, if Cyberpunk 2077 did nothing during the first anniversary of December, it would be a bit weak as it would be a great opportunity to release a free DLC. But if this new roadmap should be believed (and, as we have established, the last two shouldn’t have been trusted), it shows nothing really important until next year. May not be. But you have to look closely.

It’s no surprise that this new roadmap is wasted and almost no one can see it. The cyberpunk roadmap has been ridiculed from the beginning because it contains very little information and, as we saw in the next generation release, lacks even a very wide time frame. The FAQ section says there is a free DLC in 1.3 and the next generation will be in the first quarter of 2022, so it doesn’t seem to have been updated much.

The story continues as usual. Check carefully if you have anything to say in the next two months, or if everything is preserved in 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2021/10/29/cyberpunk-2077-now-has-a-third-roadmap-after-missing-windows-on-the-first-two/

