Google One VPN will be expanded to include 10 more countries





Now that Android and Chromebook users can connect to Google One VPN to protect browsing traffic from hackers and eavesdroppers, Google is adding 10 countries to increase availability. To use the VPN included for free, you need a 2TB premium plan or higher on Google One.

This allows you to view, stream, download content over a secure and private connection, protect yourself on insecure networks such as public Wi-Fi, and hide your IP address for just $ 9.99 per month, reducing online tracking. I can do it. Other benefits. See the chart below to get the full context.

Official Cybersecurity Awareness Month and along with it, Google has published a new blog post about keywords. This blog post outlines our efforts to make our services and hardware more secure, and to protect user privacy and data. Previously available only in the US, Mexico, Canada, UK, Germany, Spain and Italy, users in the following countries will be able to upgrade and use it today.

Austria Belgium Denmark Finland Iceland Ireland Netherlands Norway Sweden Switzerland

With these new additions, the total number of VPNs will be 18 countries. It’s nice to see the company focus on this, as it usually limits its services and tools to the United States. Now, if Stadia’s transactions can only include Canada and Brazil, am I right? If you want to know more about Google One VPN, there is an entire white paper that is more detailed than the website.

If your country is not listed in availability, please let us know in the comments below. I also want to know how many people are using One VPN on their Chromebooks and how many people just connected it to their smartphones. If you’re waiting for access on iOS, Windows, or Mac, unfortunately you’ll have to wait for them to come out soon, but for the time being.

