A report on strengthening collaboration between Australian and Indian technology and innovation has been released





The Indian-Australian Chamber of Commerce (IACC) issued a recommendation and call for action on Friday to build a stronger relationship between India and Australia in technology and innovation.

The report, produced with the support of KPMG, identifies opportunities available to both countries in the digital age. Identify six key sectors: Agritech, E-Commerce and Retail Technology, Edtech, FinTech, Healthtech, R & D and Innovation.

The report reviewed the views of 82 industry leaders, government officials and technical experts. Petula Thomas, CEO of IACC, said it serves as a roadmap for implementing recommendations set for stakeholders, primarily in six key sectors.

The India-Australia Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Science & Innovation Industry Sector Leadership Forum, co-chaired by Infosys (Deepak Padaki, EVP Strategy, M & A, Chief Risk Officer) and TCS (Suresh Raman, Vice President and Regional Officer) I will serve. As an important facilitator, she said.

Australia is making pioneering advances in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, 5G, and the policy frameworks that manage them. India has become one of the closest partners in science, technology and innovation. We have a vision of an open and resilient global technology market and hope that democratic norms and ethics will continue to be at the core of next-generation technology advances, said the Australian Consul General of South India. Sarah Curlew said.

Neeraj Mittal, Tamil Nadu’s Secretary of Information Technology, said the state was able to work in several areas and announced policies on artificial intelligence.

He said the recently deployed BharatNet project, which is expected to be completed in a year and a half, will open up many opportunities. We need to prepare for that now.

MEITY co-secretary Bhuvnesh Kumar effectively worked on the event.

