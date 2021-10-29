



I didn’t expect more news about Apples’ $ 19 screen polishing cloth, but it’s here. Not only did iFixit give it a disassembly process and a (possibly a little tongue-in-cheek) repair score, it’s clearly one of Apple’s hardest-to-find products. And yes, again, we’re still talking about cloth made to clean the screen of your device.

As The New York Times points out, 6.3-inch square fabrics are backordered and aren’t available on Apple’s website for 10-12 weeks, which means January 7-21, 2022. It will be delivered in the meantime. If you ordered almost any configuration of a redesigned MacBook Pro that was released with a cloth, you’ll get a custom-built laptop at least a week before you get the cleaning cloth. This is a worst-case and best-case estimate for your MacBook. One for cloth.

By comparison, it’s not that bad.

Why is this happening? How did it get the attention of the New York Times? Maybe you can get some answers by looking at the iFixits decomposition! (Spoilers: No.)

iFixit doesn’t have a dedicated page for TheCloth, so you’ll have to scroll through the boring details about the MacBook that Im is absolutely unfooled to see the results. However, once you run it, you can see the accessories in amazing detail. iFixit reveals that the two materials are actually glued together and uses a microscope to compare them to regular old microfibers. It’s easy to disassemble (obviously, it’s literally cloth), but it’s worth a look.

Breaking News: The cloth and potential ravioli. Image: iFixit

However, compared to the really decent repairability of the new MacBook Pro (at least for Apple), the Polishing Cloth gets a disappointing 0/10 repair score to distract the iFixit crew. This is really disappointing, as if you accidentally shred it like iFixit, you’ll have to wait a few months to get a replacement.

Finally, if you need yet another reason to check out the iFixits article (in addition to the detailed technical breakdown of Apple’s new laptop), one of the most entertaining American psychoreferences I’ve seen for a while is I know there is. I would like to pay tribute to iFixit (and last weekend at The Verges’ birthday party to teach people how to fix JoyCon) for providing something fun to watch on Friday.

