Conn.Will be the first state to offer a complete suite of Google carrier certificates throughout the CSCU system

Middletown, Connecticut (WTNH) Connecticut is the first state in the country to offer a complete suite of Google Career Certificates throughout the state university system.

Governor Ned Lamont, President Terence Chen of the Connecticut State University (CSCU), and Alphabet Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat announced on Friday.

Certificates are available on the online learning platform Coursera. According to Google, the program will equip people with high-demand work skills within three to six months without the need for a degree or experience.

Some employers are considering hiring individuals with these digital skills. The community college system is ready to respond quickly by signing a partnership with Google and to provide students with these skills to help them enter these demanding careers. It pays over $ 60,000, “Lamont said.

According to Lamont, Google and Coursera are training residents of Connecticut to fill their positions in data analytics, IT support, project management, and UX design, which is expected to grow over the next decade.

From early 2022, community colleges in every corner of Connecticut will provide Google’s IT support certificates, and other certificates will be rolled out from spring to summer, according to Chen. Our public universities offer the highest quality education and state-of-the-art training opportunities. We’re excited to be the first company in the country to offer all Google Career Certificates across the state, demonstrating Governor Lamonts’ focus on workforce development.

After completing the program, the Governor’s Office said graduates could share their resumes with more than 150 employer consortiums, including Infosys, Verizon, Wal-Mart, Wayfair and Google.

This program is currently available at all community colleges and career and technical education (CTE) high schools across the country.

For more information on certificates, please visit Google’s website g.co/grow/GoogleCareerCertificates or CSCU’s website ct.edu/google.

