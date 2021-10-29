Jianpu Technology Wins Top FinTech Innovation Award, Reveals Business Development in New Categories and Markets





Beijing, October 29, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Jianpu Technology Inc, a leading independent open platform for the discovery and recommendation of Chinese financial products. (“Jianpu” or “Company”) (NYSE: JT) recently announced that it has received the prestigious 2021 Top 10 FinTech Innovation Awards (“Awards”). Awarded by The Chinese Banker, this award recognizes Jianpu’s excellence in enabling the digitization of financial institutions.

As one of the most influential awards in China’s financial industry, this award (14th edition) is widely respected by the fintech industry, regulatory agencies, and financial institutions. Winning this award alongside banks such as WeBank, Pingan Bank and China Everbright Bank is a testament to Jianpu’s achievements and contribution to innovation in the financial industry. Jianpu continues to pursue innovation-driven growth, incorporating artificial intelligence, data science, analytics, cloud computing, machine learning and other technologies, seeking breakthroughs across financial product categories and regions. ..

As China’s largest independent credit card application online platform, we have promoted the cumulative issuance of over 20 million credit cards. In addition to traditional content-driven traffic, we leverage social media to promote our platform through initiatives called social media and partner programs (“programs”). Launched in 2018, the program has been extremely effective in attracting and engaging users, bringing about two-thirds of credit card applications through this channel. Jianpu will continue to leverage this program to expand into other financial product categories and new industries.

Jianpu has also entered the insurance brokerage sector in the diversification of financial products offered on the platform. With the mission and vision of “making insurance more accessible through technology,” we offer solutions for individual brokers that enable intelligent transaction management, insurance product matching, and streamlined transaction processes. Developed.

Jianpu has also expanded its footsteps in the Southeast Asian market by applying and adapting successful formulas and pioneering business models. With the trust and support of local regulators and partners, we have secured several important permits and registrations in the fintech sector, including financial instruments aggregators, credit scoring and transaction verification. Jianpu will continue to promote comprehensive financial services abroad to benefit more people around the world.

David Ye, co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Jianpu, commented: Digitization improves the accessibility of products and services, resulting in better service in the real economy. In particular, we have helped SMEs withstand pandemics by making certain financial services and products more accessible. “

“Thanks to the recognition of’Chinese bankers’ and industry participants. We will continue to innovate and improve in areas such as integrated digital capabilities, consumer education and protection, financial inclusion and accessibility. We will serve users and financial institutions to do so and take full advantage of market opportunities in the new era of digital transformation in the financial industry. ”You conclude.

Jianpu Technology Inc.about

Jianpu Technology Inc. is a leading independent open platform for discovering and recommending financial products in China. Leveraging its deep data insights and unique technology, Jianpu provides users with personalized search results and recommendations tailored to each user’s specific financial needs and profiles. The company also provides financial services providers that provide sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve targeted customers more effectively through online and mobile channels, providing customized data, risk management, and end-to-end solutions. By providing it, we will be able to strengthen our competitiveness. We are committed to maintaining an independent open platform that can fairly meet the needs of our users and financial services providers. For more information, please visit http://ir.jianpu.ai.

Safe harbor statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “will,” “expectation,” “expectation,” and “future.” Descriptions such as “intended,” “planned,” “believed,” “estimated,” and “confident.” Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements carry inherent risks and uncertainties. Due to a number of factors, including but not limited to:, actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Our future business development, financial position and operating results. Our expectations regarding demand and market acceptance of our solutions and services. Company expectations for maintaining and strengthening relationships with users, financial services providers, and other stakeholders with whom they work. General economic and business conditions. And the underlying or related assumptions of any of the above. Details regarding these and other risks are included in our SEC filings. All information contained in this press release and attachments is current as of the date of this press release and we are obliged to update our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. Shall not bear.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

China: Jianpu Technology Inc. (IR) Oscar Chen, Email: [email protected] (PR) Amanda Hu, Email: [email protected] Tel: +86 (10) 6242-7068

View original content: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jianpu-technology-wins-top-fintech-innovation-award-and-reveals-business-developments-in-new-categories-and -markets- 301412237.html

Source Jianpu Technology Inc.

