Do Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook really think you can smell perfume in the Metaverse?





On Thursday, Facebooknow Metadevoted introduced its ambitious plan to build an annual Metaverse at its annual Connect conference. The Metaverse is basically an evolution of the Internet, which consists of a three-dimensional space of virtual reality where users can interact with each other. The conference keynote was a rather quirky one-and-a-half-hour presentation featuring CEO Mark Zuckerberg traversing between CGI-rendered environments such as spacecraft and tropical mansions. Overall, the flashy tone and ridiculous visuals contrasted with dozens of ongoing scandals, including the impact that businesses have on society.

The presentation was full of alien pets, poker-playing droids, and floating fireplaces, but perhaps the most annoying moment came during the segment about how Metaverse can help with e-commerce. This part started with Vishal Shah, who is responsible for Facebook’s Metaverse products, and listed the types of things that can be bought and sold through Metaverse, such as digital clothing for avatars. To explain how Metaverse can help the IRL business, Shah sat down in a virtual Coliseum with Jackie Aina, the founder of lifestyle brand ForvrMood. The mystery is that Forvr Mood is a fragrance-centric company that sells items such as scented candles and room sprays. The obvious problem: The smell is the feeling that most virtual reality systems on the market can never be duplicated. Forvr Mood has already been quite successful on Instagram, a platform that can’t even send scents. However, it’s strange for Facebook to market e-commerce in the metaversa category of the Internet, partially replicating or enhancing real life with a focus on products that virtual reality struggles to approximate. It meant. You can’t smell things in the Metaverse, right?

This wasn’t a knock on the Ainathe cameo, it was a good opportunity to promote her brand and was familiar with social media marketing, but it seemed a bit pointless. For example, Shah proposes that Aina can hold an exclusive launch party in the Metaverse for her biggest fans of scented candles, and then she goes to the virtual butterfly garden where those candles are on display. Led. If Facebook had asked us to imagine the inspirational experience that Metaverse would allow, a scented candle party that couldn’t really smell the candles would seem inadequate. ..

Over the last century, there have been various attempts to incorporate scents into the media, perhaps the most famous being Smell-O-Vision. At the 1939 New York World’s Fair, inventor Hanslave debuted the Smell-O-Vision system, which uses tubes to deliver scents to theater seats. After the first flop and a short resurgence of the 1960s, technology became ambiguous. Currently, Facebook does not claim to be working on odor-oriented VR products, but many companies are now developing devices that allow people to smell the Metaverse.

Like their previous Smell-O-Vision, some of these efforts struggled to achieve mainstream success. A company known as Feel Real has created masks that can interoperate with existing virtual reality systems such as the Oculus Rift and PlayStation VR. The mask gives off a burning rubber and spring forest-like scent, each with a different scent costs $ 5. However, in 2019, the FDA designated the mask as a vape device and forced the company to postpone mass production to make adjustments and test new rounds. The final update to Feel Reals informed supporters that the pandemic had further delayed production. Other start-ups are likewise trying to inject scents into virtual reality to more accurately represent the effects of climate change and enhance pornography (really!).

Conservative expert Ross Douthat is actually what is needed in the discussion of chronic Lyme disease What does Mark Zuckerberg really mean when talking about the Metaverse Part of Facebook’s meta is Facebook Make it clear that you shouldn’t laugh at horror

Strategically distributed aromas not only help users sniff their surroundings in virtual reality. It also helps to imitate temperature. IEEE Spectrum was a way for researchers at the University of Chicago to devise a way to make people smell hot and cold in virtual reality last year, while at the same time tricking them into thinking they weren’t smelling something. Reported that he devised. Researchers have achieved this by manipulating the trigeminal nerve of the nose, which carries sensory information such as odor and temperature between the brain and face. The trigeminal nerve has specific receptors that can elicit a sensation of human body temperature in response to both odor and the actual temperature of the environment. For example, menthol smells like mint, but it also causes a feeling of coldness. Capsaicin, found in spicy peppers, can make people feel hot. The device that researchers use to distribute chemicals is a box mounted on the front of virtual reality goggles that holds the liquid in three 1 mL vials. A tube that extends to the user’s nose delivers a chemical puff every 6 seconds.

However, it seems unlikely that the Metaverse odor will soon become epidemic. Virtual reality companies are already struggling to get their technology widely adopted, mainly due to the price of their devices. It’s a difficult sale to convince people to pay an extra fee for vials to simulate the scent. Perhaps especially for companies that have a bad reputation.

