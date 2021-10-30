Technology Update: Canada Opens Doors to More Manufacturing, New Players Invest in Innovation and Other News





After a serious shortage of PPE in the early stages of the pandemic and delayed deployment of the COVID vaccine, Canada is working together to attract new manufacturing entrants to the market. And it’s starting to pay off.

Massachusetts-based pharmaceutical company Moderna is developing an mRNA vaccine manufacturing plant in Canada by 2024. Recently, two battery cell manufacturers have announced that they will set up a shop in Canada. Manufacturing facility.

“These new facilities will have a spillover effect on our economy,” says Jason McFarlane, Head of Advanced Manufacturing Services at the MaRS Discovery District. It could also be a win-win situation for Canadian start-ups looking to enter overseas markets, “he says.

Robert Bush, founder and CEO of Riverin Robotics, a UK-based company that uses sensors, digital twins, and computer vision to create automated platforms for metalworking, has strengths in additive manufacturing. We have focused on the markets of Toronto and Montreal. And research on artificial intelligence. He jumped at the opportunity when given the opportunity to participate in a new four-month manufacturing incubation program aimed at helping British start-ups enter the North American market.

“North America is one of the best regions to adopt new technologies,” said Robert Bush, founder and CEO of Riverin Robotics. “Manufacturers want automation of laminate molding, and this partnership increases exposure and adoption in this sector.”

Led by the UK Government’s innovation agencies Innovate UK and MaRS Discovery District, the program provides workshops, advisory support and networking opportunities for Riverin Robotics and seven other UK advanced manufacturing startups, with attendees. Sharpening the value proposition, the manufacturing community in the United Kingdom.

More Canadian Companies Jump into Investment Games

During the pandemic, investment is being invested in startups at record levels. Large Canadian companies are now involved in the action.

Toy giant Spin Master, the company behind the franchise Paw Patrol, announced $ 100 million in gaming and entertainment last week. And it gets hot shortly after Thomson Reuters launches an early-stage fund for new media and information technology.

According to 2018 PwC and CB Insights reports, corporate participation is increasing, accounting for 39% of all Canadian transactions. In an interview with Betakit, PwC’s national technology sector leader Michael Dingle said companies feel that the risks and rewards of early investment in Canadian innovation and technology make business sense. explained.

“These entities are challenging traditional distribution within the market and are offering them something they can’t get otherwise,” Dingle said.

Industry observers attribute this surge in corporate venture investment to a new pool of angel investors, increased reputation, and overall knowledge and comfort of startup spaces.

Maya Kotecha, co-founder and co-CEO of Hoot Reading, was thrilled to hear that Spin Master is entering venture capital games and will be investing in Hoot Reading. “Spin Master is a really exciting match for us. Not only can we leverage an incredibly diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital games, but we also have a huge customer goal-achieving process through digital companies, as well as There is also incredible brain confidence in building a large brand in the kids space, ”says Koteca.

But startup founders need to make sure that their venture capital is right for them, and they manage the MaRS Investment Accelerator Fund, one of Canada’s most active and successful venture capital funds. Director LanceLaking warns.

Seed-stage companies need value-added investors to support their growth from seed to Series A, as well as financing.

“Startup founders need to be aware of other conditions and risks,” he said, when it comes to VC financing for companies: “exclusiveness, locks from other potential strategic investors and acquirers.” Ups, large enterprise procedures, processes that hinder the speed and execution benefits inherent in startups. “

For Kotecha, she says, this was what Hoot Reading considered before partnering with Spin Master. “We are very selective about who we bring to the table. Anyone who wants to grow their business with external capital is trying to maximize the value they get from those funds. Spin Partnerships with Master bring significant business benefits to businesses that we feel are more than traditional investors can offer, but we have experienced investors who are also members of the Hoot family, and respond accordingly. We also take advantage of its value, “says Kotecha.

In other news:

Trusscore, a manufacturer of sustainable building products (including walls for separating livestock), has raised $ 26 million, led by Round 13 Capital’s EarthTech Fund. According to the company, the round revenue will help support further research and development of other concepts such as digital paint and refractory surfaces.

InteraXon creates devices that help people learn how to improve meditation and sleep. We recently launched the 2nd generation Muse S. This is a gorgeous brain-sensing headband that uses real-time biofeedback to help the wearer fall asleep, stay asleep, and fall asleep again if they wake up in the middle of the night.

Steadiwear, a Toronto-based health tech company, has secured $ 1.1 million in funding. The company says it will use the money to help commercialize a new product from Steady-Two, a second-generation stabilizing glove that can adapt to essential tremor and a wide range of hand tremors in people with Parkinson’s disease. ..

Prodigy Education, a leader in educational technology in game-based learning, extends beyond math games with new English art games. The new game will be fully released in the spring of 2022, but teachers and parents can apply for early access now, according to the company.

VTS, a commercial real estate platform, has acquired Toronto-based Lane Technologies. This is a work experience platform used by some of the top landlords, including Brookfield, Oxford and Hines. The deal is one of the largest acquisitions of Proptech to date. Construction software provider Bridgit has raised $ 24 million in a Series B round. This will allow the company to hire more staff, accelerate product development and increase market share.

BrainBox AI, which makes commercial building heating and ventilation systems more flexible and efficient, will raise $ 29 million and use that money to further expand its technology.

Amanda Whalen writes about MaRS technology. Toronto Star’s parent company, Torstar, has partnered with MaRS to highlight the innovation of Canadian companies.

Disclaimer This content was created as part of a partnership and may not meet the standards of impartial or independent journalism.

