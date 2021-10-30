All Cyberpunk 2077 updates pushed in 2022





Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red announced last week that the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions of the game have been postponed until 2022. There are no more updates scheduled for 2021.

According to the roadmap, next-generation updates for both The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077 will be affected by the delay currently scheduled for the first quarter of 2022. Other updates, improvements, and free DLC will be available during and after that period.

Image: CD Projekt Red / CD Projekt

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally released on December 10, 2020. The release never went well. The game turned out to be very buggy, forcing both Sony and Microsoft to accept all refunds. Sony eventually removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store altogether. (The game was then added back to that platform.)

Since the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, developers have released over 10 patches, crushing many of the game’s bugs. CD Projekt Red initially promised multiple updates and improvements, including free DLC and next-generation console updates following patch 1.3 for the rest of the month 2021. Patch 1.3 was released in August in the form of a quest, along with some of its free DLC. Options, animations, and additional cosmetics. Many of its free DLC are scheduled for 2022 and have been postponed so developers can focus on more pressing quality of life improvements.

Details about the new DLC will be available in the coming months after the most important fixes and updates have been addressed.

