Pixel6 Code Tips Google is already working on Tensor2





Next year, the Pixel 7 may look a little different, but it may continue to use Google’s TPU chips. Photo: Sam Rutherford / Gizmodo

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have just arrived at the buyer’s doorstep and have already discussed the next steps in Google’s flagship Android lineup.

Evidence shows the Pixel 7’s next-generation Tensor chip. According to 9to5Google, the tier apartment team is tinkering with the apps built into the Pixel 6, with a second-generation TPU, the Tensor Processing Unit.

The team has found a clear reference to the new Pixel-related codename. It’s not an alias for the following Pixel model, but it’s called Cloudripper. Instead, the team believes in the name of the development board used to test hardware similar to that in Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Pixel 6 and 6 Pro had their own codename Slider.

Cloudripper appears to be connected to a second generation version of Google Tensor with model number GS201. Given that the Pixel 6s chip was called the GS101, the successor to the current generation seems clear. Former XDA Developers editor-in-chief and prominent tinkerer Mishaal Rahman also found a reference to GS201 in a recently published Android source code decomposition.

Since Cloudripper is referenced in the Pixel 6s app, it seems likely that Google is already preparing for the next smartphone. However, it is not immediately clear what will be seen from the arrival of this chip and what it will improve.

G / O media may receive fees

It seems premature to talk about theoretical chips when people who bought Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro haven’t received a new smartphone yet. Buyers are facing supply shortages and delays, and the Google Store warns buyers this week that delivery times may be longer.

But at least this shows that Google plans to build the current chip in the next generation version. After all, if you’re not sure if you want to buy a Pixel 6, you’ll run into new problems with your new processor. Rest assured that Google is trying to attract you again next year, or every time the Pixel 7 debuts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/pixel-6-code-hints-google-is-already-working-on-a-new-t-1847965149 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos