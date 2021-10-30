Gentherm establishes new technology advisory board





Northville, Michigan, October 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technology, today announced the establishment of the Gentherm Technology Advisory Council. ..

As part of Gentherms’ commitment to provide industry-leading thermal solutions, the Advisory Board has four prominent innovations to guide Gentherms’ technology roadmap and identify promising future technology opportunities. Consists of. The Advisory Council, led by Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Mattfish, leverages expertise in electric vehicles (EVs), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), architecture and mobility for long-term growth. It provides strategic insights that enable it. And the Internet of Things (IoT).

Mattfish, Gentherm’s Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, provides the Advisory Council with a diverse perspective that is a key element of innovation, enabling customers to meet their needs in the ever-changing automotive industry. We provide attractive new products. The four members of the Gentherm Technical Advisory Council have great knowledge in key areas that drive strategic industry partnerships that enable them to grow their businesses and continue to provide innovative solutions to their global customers. Offers.

Gentherm Technical Advisory Council Profile

Aine Denali is President of the Brunswick Boat Group and is responsible for all aspects of the largest boat portfolio in the recreational marine industry. Prior to joining Brunswick, he was Senior Vice President at ZF, leading the global ADAS business. During her tenure at ZF, she also served as Senior Vice President of Global Product Planning for the ZF Portfolio and was Head of Integration between ZF and TRW. PE is President and CEO of Invictus iCAR (Innovation Consulting Advisory Resource). ) He focuses on the progress of automotive technology companies. He was previously Head of Global Electric Vehicle Development and Vehicle Line Director for Chevrolet Bolt at General Motors (GM) and was also President and CEO of Fisker Automotive. With over 40 years of experience in the automotive industry, he is best known for developing several product innovations that have led his product development team to awards such as Motor Trend Truck of the Year and Car of the Year. Elan Sandhouse, Copia Growth Partners provides advice and services to the board of directors of large and start-up companies in the areas of autonomous driving, connected services, electrification and advanced mobility. He is an executive in-residence in Silicon Valley across all innovation domains of PlugNPlay and an active partner of NextGear Ventures’ board of directors with a focus on mobility. Prior to Copia, he held senior management positions at Fortune 500 companies for over 20 years, was a former vice president and general manager of Delphi Automotive, and headed the Autonomous Driving and Connected Services business unit. VinayParthan is a Becton Dickinson and Co (BD), Franklin Lakes, NJ for BDs Medication Delivery Solutions business. He has over 25 years of global leadership expertise in various roles and functions in the healthcare industry. He has provided products, services and solutions through close immersion and co-creation with customers in various categories such as nuclear medicine, positron emission tomography, X-rays and magnetic resonance imaging systems. A healthcare IT solution that integrates IoT and cloud-based analytics to provide high volume disposable products in acute care, medical surgery, cardiology, oncology, anesthesia, and pharmacy settings.

Investor Contact [email protected]

Media Contact Melissa [email protected]

AboutGenthermGentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a wide range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature climate control seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems and other electronics. .. Medical products include a patient’s temperature control system. The company is also developing many new technologies and products that enable improvements to existing products and help create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 11,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, China, Hungary and Japan. , South Korea, North Korea, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.gentherm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Except for the historical information contained herein, the forward-looking statements in this press release are forward-looking statements made in accordance with the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent the goals and beliefs of Gentherm Incorporated. Plans and expectations regarding the outlook for future and other upcoming events. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release were made as of the date of this document or as specified in this document and are based on the reasonable expectations and beliefs of management. Such statements are subject to many important assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors, and actual results or performance may be significantly different from those described or shown in forward-looking statements. It may be different. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with: Market acceptance of our existing or new products, and new or improved competitors developed by competitors with more resources. Changes in customer preferences due to the evolution of automobiles and the use of technology. Consistency between the electric vehicle market and our product portfolio and long-term technological trends. The feasibility of a company developing a new product in a timely and cost-effective manner. The risks mentioned above should be read in the latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings, along with our filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which includes risk factors. Risks and uncertainties. In addition, the business outlook described in this press release includes the potential impact of business combinations, acquisitions, sales, strategic investments, and other significant transactions that may be completed after the date of this document. Not done. The company’s future business and financial results. Except as required by law, we make forward-looking statements to reflect changes in expectations for forward-looking statements or changes in the events, conditions or circumstances underlying such statements. Explicitly disclaim any obligation or promise to renew.

