Google hires former headspace executive in ongoing digital health push

Megan Jones Bell, formerly Headspace Chief Strategy and Science Officer, has joined Google.

In a blog post shared on LinkedIn, Bell cites the company’s ongoing efforts to increase accessibility to mental health resources as one of the reasons she joined Google. Bell isn’t a stranger to Google, as he has been a panelist for the company’s mental health advisors since last year.

I think technology plays a major role in improving the quality, accessibility and affordability of mental health care. I have focused much of my career on this very issue. That’s why Im was excited to join Google’s team.

Earlier this year, healthcare industry experts believed that search giants were refocusing their healthcare initiatives on consumer products, including Fitbit.

The meditation app is at that moment. According to the latest insights from the Sensor Tower, the most popular meditation apps will increase 52% year-on-year in 2019, accounting for about $ 195 million. It is very likely that the numbers have grown exponentially during the pandemic.

When it comes to the popularity of meditation apps, Calm leads the pack, followed by Headspace. However, more tech companies are interested in growing meditation-focused content. Peloton offers meditation on its digital fitness and health platform. Apple recently added meditation content to its Fitness + platform.

Bell’s departure from Headspace is weeks after the meditation app officially ended its merger with on-demand mental health care company Ginger.

We know that there are great opportunities to incorporate mental health into our daily lives. Whether it’s strengthening everyday life that supports daily physical and mental health, or watching YouTube creators create mental health resources that millions of people will use and benefit from. Is writing.

Bell’s employment is the latest move from Google to restructure its healthcare strategy. Earlier this year, Google disbanded an initiative to integrate various internal healthcare projects. Instead, Google has moved its health projects to various silos throughout the company. For example, a health-focused AI project has been brought back under AI.

But most importantly, the addition of the bell shows Google’s possible intention to add content focused on meditation and mental health to the platform.

Insights from the Royal Society for Public Health have shown that Google-owned YouTube is the only social platform that has reduced anxiety, depression, and loneliness with increasing use. However, the study also showed that the platform had a negative effect on sleep.

