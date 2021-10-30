Expanded Nova UCD opens the door to tech start-ups





The University of Dublin University College Entrepreneurship Center aims to help tech start-ups scale up and will reserve space for 450 founders and their teams.

The € 6.7 million expansion of Nova UCD was officially launched today (October 28) by Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin.

With the addition of 800 square meters of licenseable space to the University College Dublin (UCD) Entrepreneurship Center, Nova UCD will be able to gain over 50pc of startup capabilities.

Since its inception in 2003, NovaUCD has supported start-ups such as regtech Corlytics, horse genomics company Equinome, and big data business Logentries, which was acquired in 2015 for $ 68 million. To date, it has been the starting point for over 400 early-stage ventures.

The expanded Nova UCD Center will include more than 20 business units and laboratories, as well as a new coworking space, which will accommodate 450 founders and their teams.

“We are confident that Nova UCD will continue to thrive due to its strong track record and significant capacity growth.” – MICHEÁLM ARTIN, TD

Professor Orla Feely, Vice President of Research and Innovation at UCD, said: And influence.

NovaUCD is well-positioned to support research spin-outs from universities. Tom Flanagan, director of corporate and commercialization at UCD, said the university has doubled the number of start-ups spinning out of research in recent years. “We have helped more than three times the seed investment they attract,” he added.

“We also have a growing number of accelerator programs running in collaboration with partners such as the European Space Agency, Ericsson, Vodafone, Enterprise Ireland and the IADT Media Cube, so the timing of this expansion is appropriate.”

The expansion project will include a refurbishment of Nova UCD’s eastern courtyard, and start-ups already based in this wing will include Equal1 and Manna.

Equal1 is a quantum computing start-up with over € 10 million in funding to focus on meeting the demand for affordable, compact and functional quantum computers. Earlier this year, he said it made “great progress” for the industry.

Mana, on the other hand, is well known in the world of drone technology. We recently raised $ 25 million as we are preparing to extend beyond the testing phase.

At today’s opening, the Prime Minister received tech demos from Equal1, Manna, and other resident startups such as Output Sports and Plasma Bound.

Martin said Nova UCD has become “one of Ireland’s leading hubs in the Irish startup ecosystem to support ambitious entrepreneurs and innovative tech companies” in recent years.

“With Nova UCD’s strong track record and significant capacity growth, we are confident that it will continue to thrive as it continues to support entrepreneurs who are based in Nova UCD and want to leverage its superior facilities, accelerator programs and expertise. A network to help them grow and expand their startups on a global stage. “

With additional report from Sarah Hurford

