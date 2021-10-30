Compose Multiplatform Goes Beta: Stable API, Google compatibility Compose Artifacts, etc.





news

Kotlin’s declarative UI framework, Compose Multiplatform, is now in beta. This brings Compose for Desktop and Compose for Web one step closer to the stable release later this year. The highlights are:

This blog post provides all the details about the major changes in this release.

API stabilization

We are moving towards the first stable release of Compose Multiplatform, so we are working to stabilize the API. APIs that may change in the future since this release have been annotated as . From now on, APIs that are not explicitly marked as can be considered almost stable.

You can use mouseScrollFilter as an example of an interface that can change even before 1.0. This is an API for managing scrolling events and is currently only available in Compose for Desktop. We want it to be available on all platforms, but such commonality can obviously bring some changes to its interface. Another example is mouseMoveFilter. We have not yet received sufficient feedback on how to use it to fully determine if the current form will be the final form. As we collect more information from our users, we may consider applying some changes.

For a comprehensive list of all API changes in this release, see the official Compose Multiplatform repository change log. See only the highlights in this blog post.

Create compatibility artifacts with Google

Previously, Compose Multiplatform included artifacts for desktop, web, and Android. This caused problems when the framework was used at the same time as creating an Android artifact published by Google (for example, when one framework was used with a library based on another).

Compose Multiplatform Beta has stopped publishing Android artifacts. Instead, Compose Multiplatform now references Google artifacts directly. This approach prevents common problems such as duplicate class conflicts. Developers can use Compose without worrying about the publisher of the artifact, and library authors can support Compose Multiplatform and Android-only Jetpack Compose use cases without addressing compatibility issues.

What’s new in Compose for Desktop

With the beta release of Compose Multiplatform, desktop targets benefit from improved performance and rendering stability, accessibility support on Mac OS, and sophisticated APIs for controlling user interaction.

Rendering fallback and improved software rendering

By default, Compose for Desktop uses hardware-accelerated rendering via DirectX, OpenGL, and Metal. However, there are almost endless combinations of graphics hardware and drivers on the market, and all kinds of rendering problems can occur. Nevertheless, you need to ensure that applications built with Compose for Desktop continue to run on these systems.

To address this, we introduced an automatic rendering fallback for Compose for Desktop. Allows the application to continue to be used in the event of problems with the target system with a particular rendering technology. For example, if the system running your application has problems with the DirectX renderer, Compose for Desktop will be changed to an OpenGL-based rendering strategy. If there is an incompatibility or problem with OpenGL, the app will automatically switch to software rendering.

The software renderer, the most basic and most widely compatible rendering backend in Compose for Desktop, will also significantly improve performance with this release. Our benchmarks show that the optimizations included in this release make the rendering process at least 50% faster and cut rendering times in half on some systems.

New mouse pointer API

In this release, the mouse pointer API has been reworked and extended. The PointerInput qualifier has been extended with the PointerEventType.Enter and PointerEventType.Exit events. These can be obtained within the awaitPointerEventScope.

val text = Remember {mutableStateOf (“Start”)} var modifier = Modifier.pointerInput (Unit) {while (true) {val event = awaitPointerEventScope {awaitPointerEvent ()} when (event.type) {PointerEventType.Enter-> text .. value = “Enter” PointerEventType.Exit-> text.value = “Left”}}} Button (onClick = {}, modifier) ​​{Text (text.value)}

This low-level API also serves as the basis for a convenient new hoverable API.

Hobble

We introduced additional modifiers for common types of hovering mouse events. This modifier allows you to access composable hover states without using the low-level mouse event API. Instead, you can directly query the hover state of the composable.

val InteractionSource = Remember {MutableInteractionSource ()} val isHovered by InteractionSource.collectIsHoveredAsState () Box (Modifier .hoverable (interactionSource = InteractionSource) .background (if (isHovered) Color.Red else Color.Green) .size (128.dp)) Transparent window support

The era of creating pure rectangles for desktop windows is over! You can now make the background of the application window transparent. Along with the disabled window decorations, this gives you complete control over how the user interface is rendered. Whether your app uses custom rounded corners for windows or renders floating buttons on the user’s desktop, transparent windows give you access to new categories of designs that are easy to implement.

Sample user interface with custom window decorations and rounded corners using Compose for Desktop’s transparent window support funmain () = application {var isOpen by Remember {mutableStateOf (true)} if (isOpen) {Window (onCloseRequest =) {isOpen = false}, title = “transparent window example”, transparent = true, undecorated = true, // transparent window must be undecorated) {Surface (modifier = Modifier.fillMaxSize () .padding (5.dp) .shadow (3.dp, RoundedCornerShape (20.dp)), color = Color (55, 55, 55), shape = RoundedCornerShape (20.dp) // The corners of the window are rounded) { Box (modifier = Modifier.fillMaxWidth (), contentAlignment = Alignment. BottomEnd) {Button (onClick = {isOpen = false}, modifier = Modifier.padding (20.dp) .align (Alignment.BottomCenter), colors = ButtonDefaults.buttonColors (BackgroundColor = Color (75, 75, 75)),) {Text (“Close”, color = Color (200, 200, 200))}}}}}}} Preview: Accessibility support on macOS

Applications built with Compose for Desktop must be accessible to everyone, including users with disabilities. To help visually impaired and visually impaired users improve the accessibility of their applications, this release includes preview support for ApplesVoiceOver, a screen reader built into macOS.

So far, these accessibility features are only available on macOS, but I wanted to add support for Windows soon. Accessibility for cross-platform applications remains a technical challenge. A follow-up blog post on this topic details how to make the Compose Multiplatform accessible to everyone.

What’s new in Compose for Web

The beta version of Compose Multiplatform also includes new additions to web targets. In Compose for Web, the composable creates a DOM tree as a tree of HTML nodes, and the browser renders it using the layout engine. We are currently adding support for configurable scalable vector graphics.

Configurable SVG support

In this release, we have extended the API to allow you to declaratively define SVG’s Scalable Vector Graphics using the @ Composable API. This means that you can re-use the powerful and type-safe Kotlin DSL to define vector images that respond to changes in the state of your application and embed them in your web application.

@ExperimentalComposeWebSvgApi @Composable fun svgDemo () {Div () {Svg (viewBox = “0 0 200 200”) {var currentColor by Remember {mutableStateOf (0)} val colors = listOf (rgb (200, 0, 0), rgb (100, 0, 0), rgb (100, 20, 0), rgb (20, 100, 0)) SvgText (“Click the circle!”, X = 20, y = 20) Circle (100, 100, 20, {attr (“fill”, colors[currentColor].toString ()) onClick {currentColor = (currentColor + 1) .mod (colors.size)}})}}} It was just around the corner: Expect 1.0 soon!

Compose Multiplatform is now in beta! Currently, most APIs are fairly stable and there are no major API changes planned before the final release. Having finished the Compose Multiplatform, I’m looking forward to a stable 1.0 release later this year.

Try Compose Multiplatform Beta!

Whatever your target web, desktop or Android combination, try this version of Compose Multiplatform. Evaluate your production application’s Compose Multiplatform or use the declarative UI framework to build the following MVPs:

We provide a variety of resources to help you get started.

If you are upgrading an existing application and want to use Compose Multiplatform Beta, add the following to your settings.gradle.kts file:

pluginManagement {repositories {gradlePluginPortal () // Beta plugin creation is published here}}

In addition, make sure you have specified the correct dependencies for Compose Multiplatform in build.gradle.kts.

importorg.jetbrains.compose. * import org.jetbrains.compose.desktop.application.dsl.TargetFormat import org.jetbrains.kotlin.gradle.tasks.KotlinCompile plugins {kotlin (“jvm”) version “1.5.31” id (“org.jetbrains.compose” ) Version “1.0.0-beta5” // Add other plugins here if needed} Repository {google () mavenCentral () jetbrainsCompose () // Repository containing Compose MPP artifacts} Dependencies {implementation (compose) .desktop.currentOs) // For desktop implementation (compose.web.core) // For web implementation (compose.web.svg) // For web implementation (compose.runtime) // For web} Share and participate feedback Discussion

A stable release of Compose Multiplatform is just around the corner. That’s why we’re looking for your feedback again. We can help you by reporting issues, letting us know about APIs that you think are missing, and requesting the features you want to see. All of this can be done in the project’s issue tracking system.

If you want to talk to other developers or team members, we also encourage you to join a discussion about Kotlin Slack. You can find discussions about Compose for Desktop and the web on the # compose-desktop and # compose-web channels, respectively. At #compose, you can discuss general topics about Compose for Android and Jetpack Compose.

I’m looking forward to what to build next with Compose Multiplatform! take care!

See also

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blog.jetbrains.com/kotlin/2021/10/compose-multiplatform-goes-beta/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

