Healthcare is in an era of “hyper-innovation” as executives seek to enhance digital technology.Research





According to Citrix Systems, companies around the world are entering an era of hyper-innovation, and the healthcare industry is accelerating especially rapidly into the future.

When Citrix surveyed 1,200 business leaders in six different industries (PDF), Healthcare was ranked near the top of the industry adopting new technologies and work models.

Of the healthcare leaders surveyed, 92% said they adopted new work styles and processes during the pandemic, and 82% said they were using new technology tools and infrastructure.

Throughout the industry, companies that created a successful collaboration environment during a pandemic saw more innovation, including healthcare. In another survey, 58% of healthcare leaders reported increased collaboration within their business during the pandemic, and 72% reported increased innovation during the pandemic.

In other industries such as financial services, statistics are much lower, with 36% reporting more collaboration and 48% reporting more innovation during the pandemic.

Taken together, these innovations have resulted in an estimated $ 678 billion in revenue growth worldwide across the industries surveyed. Approximately 9 out of 10 leaders surveyed predict that deploying new work tools will significantly improve the interaction between individuals and teams in the business, with 80% expecting organizations to enter the stage of super-innovation next year. I said that I am doing it.

Tim Minahan, executive vice president of business strategy at Citrix, told Fierce Healthcare that the pandemic helped eliminate some of the remote work taboos that previously hindered business.

They were touching the edge, but he said the pandemic did throw them into a massive acceleration.

However, such rapid changes have some unavoidable consequences. Minahan said medical institutions in particular were forced to spend large amounts of money in a short period of time to adapt to remote patient care.

They inevitably had to make a lot of investment, and in a margin-sensitive business, many healthcare service providers are currently under a lot of pressure on costs, he said.

The move to all-digital systems can also pose a security risk, especially in healthcare, where patient records containing large amounts of personal information can be vulnerable to cyberattacks.

According to a recent Ponemon Institute report, more than 70% of medical institutions reported extended stays and delayed procedures after a ransomware attack, resulting in poor results.

According to Minahan, the biggest challenge is that the larger the digital footprint, the greater the risk of personal information being disclosed.

But the era of hyper-innovation is just beginning, and Minahan said businesses don’t want to go back.

If the first step in a pandemic was to understand “how to maintain a business and how to survive,” they say now that these new workplace models and patient engagement strategies are in place. .. To truly innovate those models, “he said.

