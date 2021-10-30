Buy Google Pixel 6 on Visible and get a free Pixel Buds and a $ 200 gift card





Black Friday is coming early on Visible! Verizon-owned mobile carriers offer free Google Pixel Buds A-series headphones (equivalent to $ 99) and a $ 200 virtual gift card when you purchase a Google Pixel 6 or Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone.

The new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro feature a sleek design, AI-enabled camera and Google’s latest Tensor chip. Visible offers the Google Pixel 6 (128GB) for $ 600 and the Pixel 6 Pro for $ 888. You must transfer your number to Visible to qualify.

Google offers both of these phones on its website for (almost) the same price, but with a $ 200 virtual gift card as well as a free pair of 5-star Pixel Buds A-series wireless earphones. Not available.

To get the goods, buy from Visible. Once you have paid for the first three months, you can use your gift card. Immediately after activating your smartphone, you will receive an email with a free Pixel Buds code.

The Pixel 6 comes with a punchhole SELPHY camera and a 6.4-inch Full HD + AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 6 Pro boasts a larger 6.71-inch Quad HD + OLED display with curved edges and refresh rates. I am. 120Hz.

Google claims that the new Pixel 6 is “up to 80% faster” than the Pixel 5. This is thanks to a new Tensor processor that enhances the hosting of AI-enhanced software, such as Google’s long-awaited Photoshop-style software Magic Eraser. Remove “strangers and unwanted objects” from the image.

Neither phone has been reviewed yet, but in our experience, Google’s Pixel phone is some of the best Android phones. Given the free Pixel Buds headphones at Visible and the $ 200 gift card, there are many reasons to consider buying a Pixel 6.

