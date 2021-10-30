Google ATAP releases new SDK for developers to integrate Jacquard





First announced at Google I / O in 2015, Googles Project Jacquard Touch Sensitive Fabric Technology provides a way for interested third-party developers to integrate technology with their own software through the new Jacquard SDK.

Previously, only a handful of companies registered with Jacquard, such as Levi’s, Samsonite, and Yves Saint Laurent. Developers can now use the SDK to integrate Jacquard tags and connect sensors to apps to communicate touch and motion data.

The Samsonites Konnect-i backpack is one of the few products that integrates touch-sensitive fibers.Photo by Cameron Falkner / Zavage

Google’s Advanced Technology and Projects (ATAP) team announced its first partnership with Levi’s in 2015, providing customers with Jackard Technology with the 2017 release of the Levi’s Commuter Jacket two years later.

I thought the jacket was neat and quite expensive, starting at $ 350. Two years after the first drop in 2017, Jacquard was redesigned into a smaller tag and integrated into another line of Levis products at a lower price. The 2019 release of the Jacquard and Levi’s tracker jacket was a solid update to the volatile idea that was historically Google’s sunset prelude.

It’s not yet clear how much external developers will accept Jacquard and how much support they can expect from Google. There is only one question in the FAQ section of the SDK site. Can someone add new features to the official Jacquard app? Google answers briefly: No. The current Jacquard app is still built. Thankfully, the release of the SDK can give Google ATAP a fighting opportunity to hand over what appears to be their burden and prove that Jacquard can do more than skip music tracks. Means

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/10/29/22752461/google-atap-fabric-tech-jacquard-sdk-released The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos