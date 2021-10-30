There will be no electric planes until battery technology improves





Today’s commercial airliners are not exactly fuel efficient. For example, the average 747 burns 1 gallon of kerosene-based fuel every second it flies. Also, with an estimated 8.2 billion people flying annually by 2037, a carbon-free alternative fuel for Jet A-1 will be needed to offset the industry’s impact on global warming. .. The era of electric airplanes is approaching.

Pioneering researchers, scientists and entrepreneurs have been working on the dream of electrified flight since the early airships were equipped with heavy lead-acid batteries to power propellers in the late 19th century. We’ve also seen many innovative ways to power aircraft in flight, from ground-based conductive tethers to solar panels to microwave energy transfer, but the ones with relatively high power densities. It wasn’t until it first appeared. Nickel-cadmium (NiCad) battery technology that has made human-scale free-flying electric airplanes technically feasible.

But even with the evolution of battery chemistry over the last few decades and increased energy densities, today’s state-of-the-art lithium-ion batteries pose the same problems for the aviation industry as the automotive industry. -Battery weight ratio.

If a jumbo jet uses today’s battery, it will need a £ 1.2 million battery just to generate power for the jet engine to replace, Houston University Energy Fellow Emily Picrel said at Forbes earlier this year. Said. This weight effectively requires eight additional jets just to carry it! “

And as lithium-ion technology fully matured, its further increase in energy density dropped to less than 5% with each annual iteration. That’s why many researchers and battery companies are already looking for the next breakthrough battery chemistry, whether it’s sodium or not. Ion (Na ion), lithium metal (Li metal), lithium sulfur (Li-S), or zinc air (Zn air).

If the battery attacks and destroys jet fuel, regardless of composition, the battery must be significantly lighter and more energy dense. This makes the energy density of flammable liquids about 50 times higher than the current highs at an energy density of 9.6 kWh / L. li-ions. However, for the sake of fairness, due to the inefficiencies inherent in internal combustion engines, when comparing fuels and batteries of the same weight, that number drops to about 14 times the energy density of lithium-ion batteries.

For example, Tesla Model3s lithium-ion-based batteries boast an energy density of 260 Wh / kg, but CATL announced earlier this year that it produced a sodium-ion battery with a density of 160 Wh / kg (although it did. I want to). Up to 200Wh / kg by 2023). Lithium-sulfur batteries show capacities up to 600 Wh / kg, but the technology faces long-life hurdles before it is widely used (that is, chemicals tend to eat through electrodes. there is). Currently, two- and four-person small aircraft equipped with a power system typically operate at a specific energy of 250-270 Wh / kg, but industry experts have said that before the electric aviation industry actually uses it, We predict that energy densities need to reach 350-400 Wh / kg. According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, it will turn off anything that could happen in the coming years.

Preventing and mitigating thermal runaway is another important test for electric aircraft. When a battery cell, or even an area within a single cell, malfunctions due to mechanical, thermal, or electrochemical failure, its temperature rises above safe levels and the cell first produces lithium-off gas. , The cell wall may bulge. It then bursts, releasing its entire energy storage. When a cell ruptures, it can damage surrounding cells and overheat, causing a cascade failure and causing an explosion or fire. When that happened to the Chevrolet Bolt, the car would probably be amortized (the crossing of the fingers didn’t ignite your home), but such a failure happened in flight on the electrified 747. In that case, the loss of life is devastating.

Early detection of cell failures is important to minimize the possibility of a full-blown runaway. Outgassing usually occurs minutes before the cell bursts, so the presence of a surveillance system that compares sensors located near the lithium-ion battery with those collected by a distant reference sensor has failed. You can warn of the existence of a cell. A fire extinguishing system armed with an inert gas can also be used to nullify the gas that has already been released to prevent the off-gas from reaching flammable levels when mixed with atmospheric oxygen. increase. Of course, regular maintenance and robust inspections can also help prevent cell failure before the situation becomes explosive.

Rolls Royce

In the case of Rolls-Royce, it’s not even the speed at issue much, but battery electric planes also offer a unique challenge in balancing airspeed and range. Over the past few years, Rolls-Royce has been quietly working on Project ACCEL (accelerating the electrification of flight), building a battery-powered racing plane called the Spirit of Innovation to set a new world air velocity record. increase.

This record was set earlier in 2017, when the electric Extra 330LE, which used a power plant built with Siemens eAircraft, recorded a top speed of 209.7mph (337.5 kph) on a 3km course. This feat has been certified by the World Aviation Federation (FAI) as the fastest electric flight by an aircraft weighing less than 1,000 kg at takeoff, surpassing previous records (set in 2013) by just over 8 mph (13 kph). increase.

In addition to the 3km record, Rolls-Royce has the opportunity to set a FAI record of distance to 15km and time to altitude, basically the time it takes for an airplane to take off and reach a certain height. Simon Barr, director of civil aerospace engineering at Rolls-Royce, told the Aerosociation. I was planning to fly over 300mph. Take a closer look at how high it can be.

Rolls Royce

To that end, Rolls-Royce, which is affiliated with British YASA electric motor manufacturer and startup Electroflight, which manufactures bespoke battery systems, has acquired a pair of Sharp Nemesis NXT twin-seat air racers. One is used for ground tests and the other is for actual flight. The Nemesis NXT already holds a 3km FAI record at a top speed of 415mph (667.8km) recorded using a 400hp Lycoming internal combustion engine.

The Rolls-Royce team replaced the Lycoming engine with a trio of YASA 750v electric motors that produced about 400kW (530hp) and replaced the fuel tank with three independent battery packs.

Rolls Royce

Andy Roberts, a Rolls-Royce flight test engineer, said at a media briefing in September that weight was the main challenge for electrification. Not only did the 6,000-cell battery system onboard the Nemesis NXT shift the center of balance of the aircraft, but the 450 kg battery system did not become lighter over time like traditional fuel tanks, so it was a later stage. May affect the performance of the aircraft. Run. The batteries are so large that Rolls-Royce’s chief test pilot, Phil Odel, had to lose 2 kg to keep the overall weight of the aircraft within operating profit.

Thermal runaway is a very real concern as the Rolls-Royce team pushes these batteries to their absolute limits during flight. To alleviate this problem, the cells are separated by a liquid cooling plate and stored in a refractory case wrapped in cork (a porous cork material helps dissipate heat). If the cell overheats and emits off-gas, the plane is also equipped with an inert gas suppression and ventilation system.

On September 15, the Spirit of Innovation made its first 15-minute flight from MoD Boscombe Airfield of the British Ministry of Defense. The company hopes that by the end of this year, Nemesis will be officially ready to run on records.

The first flight of the Spirit of Innovation is a great achievement … we want society to decarbonize transport across air, land and sea and seize the economic opportunity to move to Net Zero, Warren East. The focus is on creating the necessary innovations. Rolls-Royce CEO said in a statement. This doesn’t just break the world record. Advanced battery and propulsion technologies developed for this program provide exciting applications for the urban air mobility market.

Rolls-Royce is not the only company pursuing electric aircraft technology, no matter how faster it is than its competitors. From small start-ups to industry advocates, even NASA companies and governments around the world are competing to develop commercially viable electric aircraft for both airliner and freight transport.

Guglielmo Mangiapane / Reuters

For example, Bye Aerospace manufactures an electric two-seater trainer called eFlyer, which is similar in function to Diamond Aircrafts eAircraft. Slovenian aircraft manufacturer Pistrel has been selling the $ 140,000 Alpha Electro, the first FAA-certified electric airplane since 2018. On the other side, aerospace giants like Airbus are developing the Air Race E. Demonstrator like the first all-electric air race series (timely, Red Bull Air Race), which will start later this year, and the four-seater eVTOL CityAirbus. These electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles have become popular options for fossil fuel-free air travel, including Cadillac’s single-seater concept, homebrew Jetson Aero, China’s EHang AAV, and the abandoned air taxi scheme since Ubers. I am. Or Volocopters’ ongoing air taxi scheme.

Unfortunately, despite all the research and hype surrounding electrified air travel, many industry experts have at least for decades on large aircraft like the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350. I’m skeptical that it will be widespread. Until battery technology is robust enough, eVTOLS will be limited to short-hop urban operations for the foreseeable future, with the potential to eventually expand to intercity travel and regional commuter jets. Still, it’s better than sitting in the traffic.

