7 new hidden pixel treasures found on Android 12





Android 12 may seem like old news in the Pixels world at the moment, but bring your phone. Google’s latest software has some very amazing features that are hidden under the surface and often overlooked.

The other day, I explored more than a dozen such treasures, and there is even more juiciness in where they came from. Whether you’re packing either the new Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, or the old Pixel model, here are seven spectacular hidden gems you’ll definitely want to dig into on your Pixel smartphone’s Android 12.

New Pixel Trick 1: Fast Link Grab

In the Android overview area, using the current Android gesture system, the card-driven app switching interface that appears when you swipe up from the bottom of the screen and press your finger is a great feature in Pixels. I have. slow. And with Android 12, your favorite Googley smartphone has another hidden time saver.

If you look at Chrome in the overview area, you can get a link to the currently open page with a single quick tap without leaving the overview or opening the app. And from there, you can copy the link or share it elsewhere on your phone with the push of your precious finger again.

How to find it

This is easy:

Swipe up about an inch from the bottom of the screen to stop, or if you’re still using the old legacy 3-button navigation system, tap the square button at the bottom of your smartphone instead to open the overview interface. increase. Find Chrome in the list of recent apps. Look for the mysteriously shaped link icon in the upper right corner of the thumbnail. JR

Tap that icon and Shazam! You have your link.

JR New Pixel Trick 2: Quick Device Control

One of Android’s best buried treasures is the device control panel, introduced in Android 11, which is strangely hidden out of the way of Android 12. However, there are some cool ways to do it with Pixel’s new software. To bring that panel back to the forefront.

If you’re new to the panel, you can easily adjust the connected devices associated with your account’s smart lights, cameras, thermostats, speakers and displays, and electronic rodents. It’s a great time saver, but it’s up to you to pull it out of your Android gut and make it accessible.

How to find it

First of all, if you haven’t already downloaded the Google Home app with a misleading name, you need to download it, sign in, and make sure you’re setting it up on your connected device. Also, don’t be fooled by the name of the app. It’s basically just an interface for working with all the connected gadgets, no matter where they are or what they’re used for (uh).

Once it’s up and running, do the following:

Swipe down from the top of the screen twice,[クイック設定]Tap the pencil-shaped icon in the lower left corner of the panel.[デバイスコントロール]Scroll down until you see the tile. It can be at the bottom of the list, far below the inactive tile area. While touching the tile, drag it to the top. It’s a good idea to place it in one of the top four positions so that you can always see and access it above the notification with a single swipe down from the top of the screen. JR

And, in line with the same policy, there is another Pixel feature added to Android-12 …

New Pixel Trick No. 3: Smarter Lock Screen

In addition to displaying basic information such as time, weather and pending notifications, the Pixel lock screen can provide a one-tap shortcut to the control panel of the connected device. In fact, the shortcut may already exist, but it’s quite possible that you’re unaware of it or unaware of its functionality.

How to find it

After installing and configuring the Google Home app, look for the subtle house-shaped icon in the lower left corner of the Pixel lock screen.

JR

can you see it? Isn’t it pure? If you tap the house and tap it well, you’ll be staring at the controls on the connected device faster than saying “Hey Google, put it in the house.” (that’s right).

If you’ve set up your home app and you don’t see that icon on your lock screen:

Panic and yell. (It’s a joke. Don’t actually do that.) Open the system settings and open[表示]Go to the section. Tap the line labeled “Screen Lock”.[デバイスコントロールを表示]Look for the toggle and make sure it is in the on position.

Be careful while you are there. You can also toggle it on in the same area to display the wallet icon on the lock screen and tap and hold the Google Pay card selector once. The Google Pay app must be installed and configured for the app to work.

New Pixel Trick 4: Kill Switch

Among the many internal privacy enhancements, Android 12 introduces a new pair of kill switches that make it very easy to disable the Pixel’s camera or microphone whenever needed. It also has the advantage of being able to talk about the use of “kill switches”. This sounds completely hardcore … until you see that you’re actually talking about the advanced privacy features of your Google Pixel smartphone.

But hey, I don’t know if you don’t. Now let’s find and enable these options.

How to find it

To dig up these nice buddies, you need to go back to Pixel’s Quick Settings Editor.

Swipe down twice from the top of the smartphone screen again,[クイック設定]Tap the pencil-shaped icon in the lower left corner of the panel. Scroll down to the inactive tile area at the bottom of the list and look for the tile labeled “Microphone Access”. Hold your finger on the tile and drag it anywhere you like in the active area of ​​the quick settings. (The first four tiles are the tiles that appear when you swipe down one time from the top of the screen, the first eight tiles are the tiles that appear when you swipe down twice. You will need the tile. To access it, swipe sideways.) Repeat the same process with the Camera Access tile. Hoop cheerfully for celebration. JR

Then, with a single tap on any of these tiles, you’ll find that the relevant features are turned off and no one can see or hear what you’re doing (prank, naughty bird). increase.

New Pixel Trick No.5: Color Coordination

Android 12’s Material You theme system is surprisingly impressive, but for some reason, Pixel upgrading to Android 12 seems to have one of its most prominent elements disabled by default.

That element is an automatic theme setting for icons on the home screen that coordinates with the rest of the current wallpaper and dynamically changing motifs on your phone. It’s purely superficial with a subtle touch, but it produces a really nice effect and makes a meaningful difference in how comfortable your phone is.

How to find it

If you’re using Pixel’s default Pixel Launcher home screen settings:

Press and hold the blank area on the home screen of your mobile phone. Tap “Wallpapers and Styles” in the displayed menu.[テーマアイコン]Scroll down the next screen that appears until you find the option. Toggle the toggle to the on position.

And she:

JR

It’s pretty cool, isn’t it? Please note that currently only Google apps are affected by this system in most cases. It will take some time for non-Google app developers to join the system and authorize the app to be part of the system, but if you’re lucky, you’ll soon find out more.

New Pixel Trick No. 6: Simpler Assistant Shortcut

The Google Assistant has a lot of valuable time savings and new options are always visible (especially here on Pixel Land!). However, saying “Hey Google” is not always the most practical way to call a trusted virtual companion. Also, the Android screen corner-to-up swipe gesture to activate the assistant is often cumbersome and inconsistent (this is, at least in part, Google’s default on new Pixel 6 devices). This may be part of the reason for disabling the assistant in).

Now, be aware: as of Android 12 on the Pixel, there is another option, which is as easy as possible: just hold down the physical power button on your smartphone and pull up the friendly neighborhood genie You can keep standing up by helping whatever you need.

Bbbbb-But yes, you first need to find and activate the feature.

How to find it

Thankfully, there isn’t much in this process.

Pixel system settings[システム]Open the section. Tap “Gesture”. Find and tap the line labeled “Press and hold the power button”.[アシスタントを保留]Activate the toggle next to.

That’s all. Simply press and hold the old protruding power button and the assistant will appear immediately. If you want to turn off your smartphone or access other items in the traditional Pixel power menu, press the power button and the volume up key at the same time (this allows you to use previously available that was connected to the same key combination. The mute shortcut will be overwritten).

New Pixel Trick No.7: Tap Action

If you like shortcuts as much as I do, you’ll adore this last Pixel-specific Android 12 treat. It taps the back of your smartphone twice to capture screenshots, call assistants, play or pause active media, open recent apps, open notifications, or open required apps. A new system that allows you to perform specific actions. (Fu!). As an additional bonus, it also creates a nice percussive pitter pattern.

So yeah: this new Pixel option is pretty nice, to say the least. The only pitfall is that it only appears to be available on Pixel 5 and above: Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, and the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models.

How to find it

If you have a Pixel 5 or later:

Go to the system section of your phone’s settings. Tap “Gesture”. Tap the line labeled “Quick Tap”. Toggle the toggle at the top of the next screen to the on position. Select the action to trigger with a tap. JR

[アプリを開く]If you want to use the option, press the gear-shaped icon along the same line and select the specific app you want to open.

Also, if you notice that your smartphone accidentally activates the tap action, if you haven’t actually tapped the tap tap pin, go back to the same area of ​​settings and[より強いタップが必要]Try activating the toggle. It will help.

The Pixel productivity journey is still in its infancy, my beloved Pixel, and we still have plenty of room to cover.

