CurieDx wants to make AI-powered diagnostics available to everyone.





When it was time to name her AI-driven medical diagnostic platform, Dr. Therese Canales’ thoughts were directed to Marie Curie.

Pioneering radioscientists have made timeless discoveries. But she also stood out in her time as a female scientist.

“I was particularly inspired by her story … at a very different time than today, she was very successful in her innovations and discoveries and revealed them,” said Canales, an assistant professor. rice field. Physician in the Department of Pediatrics and Emergency Treatment at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Canares is using CurieDx to develop new innovations for the transition to telemedicine, in collaboration with Hopkins Associate Professor of Computer Science, Mathias Unberath. Its mobile technology uses AI and phone cameras to provide “immediate diagnosis” of common illnesses.

They recognized the problem. “The emergency room is overused and parents are actually experiencing the stress and burden of a sick child. Our joint experience allows us to create solutions that help patients and parents with this problem.” Said Canales.

The platform we started with streptococcal pharyngitis currently has a test that requires a direct visit and a 15-minute test that is said to be 51% accurate, according to studies. The goal is to enable telemedicine providers to make a virtual diagnosis of streptococcal pharyngitis.

“This will be a fundamental departure from current standard treatment,” she said.

Canares recently spotlighted the work and was awarded $ 10,000 as the winner of the Johns Hopkins Tech Ventures Pitch It On Competition on October 19th. The contest featured female innovators from the entire university community.

The contest was created in 2020 as part of a series of events funded by the US Small Business Administration called AccelHERator. Continuing from 2021, it is designed to showcase innovation and serve as an exciting and motivational event for female entrepreneurs from various disciplines. According to JHTV data, 44% of Johns Hopkins faculty members are women, but women make up only 11% of JHTV start-ups. Lisberger, senior director of JHTV’s strategic initiative, said it accounts for about a quarter of invention applications and 20-30% of patents.

“We believe that by not attending those people, we are missing out on the diverse ideas and perspectives we think we need to move forward,” Berger said. “Data is a problem or not a problem. For us, it is a problem.”

Together with Canares, the following presentations were made at this event:

Dr. Shamemma Sikder, an associate professor of ophthalmology. She created EyeLearn, a training platform that analyzes surgical videos and provides feedback. JamieSpangler is an assistant professor of biomedical engineering developing a cell-based platform for discovering antibodies that protect against specific proteins.

This event reflects JHTV’s desire to secure resources for female inventors with the most influential ideas who want to develop into new businesses.

“If there’s anything we can do to encourage them to move forward, we want to do it,” Berger said. As the first program of its kind at JHTV, she said, “I hope it leads to other ideas and other forms of celebration and encouragement.”

At Pitch it On, the audience went beyond JHTV. There was a medical technology expert from outside the university, and Canales said he had something to do with her to help open the door to the future. Canales students and mentees also participated in and supported the event. Many were women, and she wanted them to be among the inspiring people.

“It was a really great moment for them to hear this project and this pitch on the big screen, and they can see what the innovation career path looks like,” she said.

The team is in build mode and will receive a boost for $ 10,000. Canares aims to talk to as many users as possible, understanding what to do as soon as the user opens the app, and making it as intuitive as possible so that it is optimized for telemedicine. The focus is on making it understandable.

The CurieDx team also wants to make sure it’s designed for a wide variety of people. Canares deliberately built an image database that reflects a variety of races, ages, genders, and abilities, as algorithms can have implicit biases if they are not trained on diverse datasets. I am. When a team designs a product, they also pay attention to creating tools that are economically accessible to many. Like Marie Curie, Curie Dx aims not only to drive innovation, but also to break down scientific barriers.

“We want this to be accessible to everyone and trainable to everyone,” she said.

-30-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technical.ly/baltimore/2021/10/29/curiedx-jhtv-pitch/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos