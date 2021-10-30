Google adds four Stadia Pro games in November 2021





In November, the penultimate drop of 2021, Stadia Pro will add four games, down slightly from this month.

Starting Monday, November 1st, with “What’s New in Stadia Pro” Saints Row IV, the title will be a $ 9.99 / month membership.

As President of the United States, you must save the planet from the alien overlord Jinyak. With strange weapons and superpower weapons, it’s up to you to save the world in this wild open world game.

There are also Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator ($ 24.99), DIRT 5 (probably the base $ 59.99 edition), and Kemono Heroes ($ 14.99).

Within a hundred days, you will have full control over your new winery. First, choose which vines to grow and learn how to grow them and when to harvest them. Then, according to the entire winemaking process, determine the type of wine you want to produce or the wine your market needs. You also need to sell the wines produced to expand your company. As a matter of fact, every choice made, from vineyards to sale, can affect the wines produced in both quantity and quality. High quality wines will enhance your company’s reputation around the world, it may have come at a higher price, and will allow you to grow better and faster.

Let Loose in DIRT 5 – The most daring off-road racing experience ever, with star-studded careers, 4-player split screens, innovative online modes, and coloring editors. Burn global truck trails covering gravel, ice, snow and sand in a variety of cars, from rally icons to trucks to GT heroes.

When the Moon God turns a forest dweller into a stone, the four Animal Ninja Masters must fight against Mt. Fuji and break his spell. Save your home with quick movements, tool weapons, and the unique abilities of each master!

This month, we have only one gaming vacation that can be billed to our prospective Stadia Pro on October 31st: Valkyria Chronicles 4.

The count after addition / subtraction is now 40 titles.

PLAYERUNKNOWNS BATTLEGROUNDS, Crayta, Hitman, Republique, Everspace, Cthulhu Saves Christmas, Figment, Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition, Little Nightmares II, PixelJunk Raiders, AVICII Invector, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA, Trine 4 Nightmare Prince, Floor Kids, MotoGP20, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, Moonlighter, Street Power Football, Terraria, The Darkside Detective, Killer Queen Black, Valkyria Chronicles 4, GRIME, It Came From Space & Ate Our Brains, Epistory – Typing Chronicles, Darksiders 2, Blue Fire, Little Big Workshop, Wave Break, ARK: Survival Evolved, Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager, PGA TOUR 2K21, Hello Engineer – Early Access, Cake Bash, Control Ultimate Edition, DreamWorks Spirit Luckys Big Adventure, Mafia III: Definitive Edition, Saints Row IV, Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator, DIRT 5, Kemono Heroes

The latest Pro title will be released at midnight Pacific Standard Time. You can go to your Android, iOS, or web store to claim your Stadia Pro November 2021 game. They can join the pro game carousel or find the list manually.

