BrainBox AI announces $ 24 million to fuel energy-saving technologies in commercial buildings





This week, Montral-based BrainBox AI revealed that it has raised C $ 24 million in Series A capital.

The funding was led by ABB, a multinational company focused on robotics and automation. There were also participants from Esplanade Ventures and Desjardins Capital.

BrainBox AI called for the first close round of Series A funding and told BetaKit that it is working to raise additional funding from additional investors in the next 6-8 weeks. The startup, which leverages artificial intelligence to reduce building energy consumption, claimed that $ 24 million was closed on October 27.

BrainBox leverages artificial intelligence to reduce the energy consumption of HVAC systems in commercial buildings.

Startups plan to raise additions or extensions from new investors with the same terms and ratings as recently raised rounds. Venture capitalists who spoke to BetaKit in the background said it was unusual to raise additional Series A capital shortly after the end of the round. They can happen in some situations, such as a new investor wanting to join when the round is about to end, or an investor is not ready to finish the whole round but is still trying to join. Said.

BrainBox AI told BetaKit that the decision to announce its first lump sum payment was made in collaboration with current investors.

To date, the total startup funding has been around $ 52 million, and BrainBox AI announced $ 12 million in CAD before the Series A round in early 2020. Esplanade Ventures and Desjardins Capital also participated in the round. BrainBox AI told BetaKit that it added $ 8 million to the round in November 2020. According to the company, its total funding includes seed capital of about $ 8 million.

Founded by Jean-Simon Venne in 2017, BrainBox leverages artificial intelligence to reduce the energy consumption of HVAC systems in commercial buildings. The BrainBoxs solution uses deep learning, cloud-based computing, and autonomous decision making to predict building heat loads and enable HVAC systems to operate autonomously.

According to the company, this will allow the HVAC system to achieve significant energy and cost savings, reduce building carbon dioxide emissions, and improve occupant comfort within a three-month period.

BrainBox AI is spending $ 24 million for ongoing global expansion. Earlier this year, the startup expanded its reach by signing a deal with KMC Controls, a US Internet of Things (IoT) company. BrainBox AI claims that 100 million square feet of commercial buildings are currently affected by the technology.

In addition to financing, the deal with ABB comes with a global sales deal that hopes BrainBox AI will expand its customer base and environmental impact more quickly.

BrainBox AI is also working on projects that address energy migration challenges by making the energy grid more flexible through energy management on the demand side. This is part of the global showcase where BrainBox AI is the only Canadian company selected as part of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November.

