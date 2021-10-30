How to hide your personal photos using the locked folders in Google Photos





(Pocket-lint)-Google allows users of the Google Photos app to hide sensitive photos and videos in a folder protected by a screen lock on their device.

This “locked folder” is limited to the owner of the Pixel device. But Google plans to extend it to iOS users. Especially, it will appear on iOS “early next year”. Locked Folder was first released for the Pixel 3 and has been released since June last year. Then, in September 2021, Google announced that it would be available on all Android phones. The company is currently adjusting its time frame to include Google Photos users on iOS in 2022.

Here’s what you need to know about locked folders.

How do locked folders work?

A locked folder in Google Photos is a passcode or biometrically protected folder that allows you to hide sensitive personal media.

Set a locked folder

If you have not set a screen lock on your device, you will need to do so.

Open the latest version of the Google Photos app.[ライブラリ]>[ユーティリティ]>[ロックされたフォルダ]Go to.[ロックされたフォルダを設定]Tap. Follow the instructions on the screen. You will be prompted to unlock the device.

Need to learn how to set or change your phone screen lock? Please see Google’s support page here.

Move photos and videos to locked folders

The first time you use a lock folder, you will be prompted to set it.

Open the latest version of the Google Photos app. Select the required photos and videos in the locked folder.Top right[その他]>[ロックされたフォルダに移動]Tap.[移動]Tap.

Need more information about locked folders? Please see Google’s support page here.

How to find a locked folder

Items moved to the locked folder can be found in the Google Photos app library.[ユーティリティ]It is under. To access the locked folder, you need to use biometrics such as fingerprint or face scan, or enter your PIN to unlock the device.

What can’t I do with a locked folder?

To prevent the exposure of photos and videos in locked folders, Google does not allow you to add, back up, edit or undo, or share your changes to albums and photobooks. can not. Also, it does not appear on Google smart displays such as NestHub or Chromecast.

Is there anything else I need to know?

In a blog post summarizing additional new security initiatives, Google unveiled plans to deploy Google Photos lock folders.

For example, Google has announced that it will extend Google One’s VPN capabilities to 10 countries (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland). In addition, Google says the Pixel centralized security hub, which debuted in Pixel 6, will be available on all Android phones. The Security Hub basically provides a simplified view of the overall security status of the device.

Written by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on October 29, 2021.

