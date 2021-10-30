The enhanced Windows 11 App Store is coming soon to Windows 10 and is now available to testers.





Enlarged / New Microsoft Store running on Windows 10.

Andrew Cunningham

If you don’t want (or can’t) run Windows 11 on your PC, we recommend that Microsoft provide Windows 10 with at least some app updates to maintain usability. One of these app updates is the improved Microsoft Store for Windows 11. It’s now available to Windows 10 users on the Release Preview Insider channel.

The design of the new Microsoft Store isn’t dramatically different from the old one, but some changes are obvious improvements, showing the app library and getting updates for already installed apps on the same screen. It is convenient because it is used. But the real reason to install it is the selection of dramatically improved apps. Microsoft has relaxed the rules regarding the types of apps that can be sent and downloaded to the store. You can also download all apps such as Zoom, Discord, VLC Player, Adobe Reader, the LibreOffice suite, and even the Epic Games Store. Through the store. Once installed, the app will look and behave the same as the standalone version.

Not all Windows 11 app stores are compatible with Windows 10. The store version of Windows Subsystem for Linux is not available on Windows 10. Also, the Amazon Appstore or its underlying Windows Subsystem for Android is not available. However, for the average user, the wider choice of apps that actually help makes it a little easier to set up a new PC and is a fraudulent third party that intervenes to fill in the blanks left by the lack of official apps. You can avoid paying the app client. ..

According to Rudy Huyn, principal architect of the Microsoft Store, the new Microsoft Store will be available “soon” to all Windows 10 users. The next service update for the operating system, Windows 10 21H2, will also be released next month (although running Windows 21H2 is not a prerequisite for running new store apps).

List image by Microsoft

