What data readers do to stay ahead

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and e-commerce personalization all rely on clever use of data. If you don’t run the data together, it’s unlikely that the AI ​​will work together. Becoming a data-driven organization may be like a conference keynote or analyst report, but what’s the right path for your company to grow? It’s basically an elusive goal, with lots of great success stories and glossy analyst reports, but is it causing a lot of confusion?

Contains data about the data. If you move to the data side, you’ll find that you get impressive results in many ways. A recent survey of 1,250 executives conducted by the Enterprise Strategy Group and Splunk shows that data readers are becoming more productive.

They are developing twice as many new products as the lagging organizations. In addition, data-driven product innovations are almost twice as likely to have allowed us to enter new markets and increase our customers’ wallet share. They have increased employee productivity almost twice as much as their competitors.

And this cake has icing. Data readers are almost twice as likely to cash data directly.

Data innovation leaders have developed an average of eight products or services over the past year, twice as many as data-deficient leaders. And 60% of leaders say these product innovations are successful.

In addition, two of the three data have 66% of the data’s inhabitants cashing the data directly, while 36% of the beginners cash the data directly. Leaders report that about 34% of revenue comes from data products and services, growing at 35% clips annually.

So what distinguishes data readers from data delays? The value of the data is what you do with it, the authors of ESG studies point out. To use data to accelerate and improve innovation, you need a culture that is ready to capture and execute that data. They offer the following advice:

Providing data to developers quickly: Readers are good at putting data into the hands of their destroyers. Data delivery is four times faster than beginners (64% vs. 16%).

Dive deeper into the data. What is the important data? The authors of the survey show that 37% of readers cite application or transaction performance data, compared to 27% of beginners. IoT and sensor data was cited by 29% of data readers, compared to 21% for beginners. Interestingly, customer and sales data isn’t at the top of the data reader list. Customer data is most often quoted by beginners (38%), but less often by leaders (22%). Similarly, sales data is important for 27% of beginners, but only 9% of leaders.

Adopt cloud analysis and observability. Leaders are only slightly more likely to adopt cloud analytics, but they are by far the best in edge computing and observability, the study authors say. Overall, most respondents use cloud analytics (78%), followed by AI / machine learning (66%), edge computing (55%), and observability (45%). increase.

Encourage innovation with data. When it comes to incentives, leaders are making great strides in all cases, the study authors say. Two-thirds, 66% of leaders provide seed funding or budget for employees to start their ideas for 39% of those who are late. In addition, 65% of leaders give 43% of beginners dedicated time for employees to innovate. 64% of leaders offer employee bonuses associated with indicators of non-financial innovation, while 40% are late.

Measure innovation. Data innovation leaders are more likely to use non-financial indicators to measure innovation. From the number of ideas generated and hypotheses tested to patent applications and market awareness, leaders employ about 60% more non-financial means than beginners.

Let someone innovate. Analysts point out that data innovation leaders are more likely to hire executives in innovation-centric roles. For example, 94% have a customer experience executive role, such as the chief customer officer, while 63% of beginners do. Another 97% of data readers are executives in data analysis, such as Chief Data Officer, for 69% of beginners.

