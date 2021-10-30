Google extends best privacy features to more users on Android and iOS





Google is celebrating Cyber ​​Security Awareness Month by emphasizing its efforts to protect user privacy. The company has already announced that it will introduce end-to-end encryption for Google Fi calls for Android phones on the network. With today’s announcement, more users will soon be able to take advantage of Google’s best privacy features.

First, Google One is expanding its VPN service to more countries. Currently available in the US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain and the United Kingdom.

According to Google, this feature will be expanded to Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland, allowing more people to protect their browsing activities. Of course, this only applies to customers with plans over 2TB, but Google One VPN is a useful benefit of Google’s cloud storage subscription.

VPN Deal: $ 16 Lifetime License, $ 1 or More Monthly Plan

In addition, the new lock folder feature, previously dedicated to Google Photos on Pixel devices, will soon be available on more and more of the best Android smartphones. Google announced earlier this month when it highlighted many of the Pixel features that will be rolled out to more devices, but the enhanced availability of Locked Folder seems imminent.

Locked Folder allows users to password protect their most sensitive images so they don’t accidentally display them while scrolling through the gallery.

Locked Folders will also reach the iPhone, but those users will have to wait until early 2022.

Google emphasizes features such as the new Pixel 6, Chrome’s HTTPS first mode for secure connections, URL checking of Google messages for secure browsing, and a security hub on its own device.

Designed by Private Google Pixel 6

Fast, private, and safe

Google Pixel 6 is Google’s latest flagship, featuring a brand new design and an intelligent custom-built Tensor processor for smart AI capabilities across smartphones.

