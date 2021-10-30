How do I use Google tools to remove minor photos from search results?





(CNN Espaol)-Google has offered a tool for minors or their parents to remove photos from browser search results.

The company announced Wednesday that it will roll out a tool that allows parents and children under the age of 18 to remove photos from search results or prevent them from appearing as thumbnails in search queries.

Google previously provided a way to request the removal of personal information and photos that fall into categories such as “not based on explicit agreement” or “financial, medical, national identification”, but now 18 Enlarged to image of minors under the age of. Year.

“We know that children and adolescents have some unique challenges they face online, especially when their photos are unexpectedly available on the Internet,” the company blogs. Said in the post. “I’m confident that this change will give young people more control over where they find images by fingerprint or search.”

Google warns that if an image doesn’t appear in search results, it won’t be removed from the website you’re viewing.

“You can prevent the image from appearing in search results, but you cannot remove the image from the website that hosts the image. Therefore, contact the site’s webmaster to remove the content. We encourage you to ask, “Google said on its website.

This is how the tool to remove minor photos works

Who can apply?

The minor himself, legal guardian, or authorized representative must make the request to initiate the withdrawal process. “Authorized representatives need to explain how they have the power to act on your behalf,” says Google.

What is the process?

1. You need to initiate the request on the Google Online Form.

2. Identify the URL of the image. You must enter the URL that hosts the image in the form, not the URL of the website where the image will be displayed. According to Google, images must start with https://images.app.goo.gl/ or https://www.google.com/imgres?imgurl to determine the internet address hosting the image. I have.

On this page you can learn how to get the URL of an image from your computer, Android device, iPhone or iPad.

3. The image should show “identifiable person currently under the age of 18”. Google also states that it will remove images from search engines when “a tragic situation occurs” in which a minor died before reaching the age of 18.

What happens when I submit a form?

When you fill out the form, Google will send you an automatic confirmation email confirming that you have received your request.

If you meet the above requirements, Google states that it may collect more information as needed and “in some cases” refer to the photos to request more information.

“If the request doesn’t contain the information needed for the rating (for example, the URL is missing), we’ll share the specific steps and ask you to resend the request,” Google said in a blog post. Stated.

After investigating each case, if Google makes a decision and determines that it is a removable image, then according to that policy, the photo in question is not from the website that hosts it, but from the search results. It disappears.

If your request is rejected because it doesn’t meet your requirements, Google will let you know why.

“If your application is rejected and you have other material to support your proceedings, you can resubmit it,” he said on the company’s blog.

