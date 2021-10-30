Google chases Apple on tablet version of Android





For the first time in the last decade, Google is releasing an operating system upgrade for tablets. According to analysts, the tech giant emulates Apple with a set of multitasking features, but there are ways to do that in the enterprise market.

Android 12L, announced this week by Google, follows Android 3.0 Honeycomb in 2011 with the addition of a user interface feature Smörgåsboard. The new OS will be available in a developer preview and will be generally available early next year.

Google said it has optimized Android 12L, a follow-up to the recently released Android 12, for large-screen devices such as tablets, Chromebooks and foldables.

The new OS does much more with the split screen feature. Quick settings, notifications, and lock screens are displayed in a two-column layout. Device users can also split the screen into two apps by dragging and dropping the app from the taskbar to either side of the screen.

Raul Castanon, an analyst at 451 Research, said the development of multitasking and productivity reflects what Apple did with the new iPad OS 15.

“It’s no exaggeration to say that Google is catching up with Apple, but on the other hand, these features have become an important element of mobile devices,” Castanon said.

Approximately 76% of the 600 respondents to the Corporate Devices 2021 Macroeconomic Outlook survey conducted by 451 Research say their organization offers iOS tablets.

According to another survey by 451 Research, about 19% of 692 business respondents used tablets for work several times a day. About 20% used tablets daily and about 45% never used them.

Google said the beta released this week is aimed at developers looking to create applications that take advantage of new features.

“12L is for developers looking to optimize their apps for a larger screen experience, an increasingly prominent part of the Android ecosystem,” said a Google spokeswoman.

According to Google, there are over 250 million large screen Android devices in use today. However, these numbers also include Chromebooks, which are popular with educators and other sectors.

“I don’t think Android 12L will boost the use of Android tablets in the enterprise market,” Gartner analyst Mikako Kitagawa said, explaining that corporate use of tablets is already restricted. Also, organizations that support the iPad OS are unlikely to try another tablet.

Maxim Tamarov is a news writer covering mobile and end-user computing. He previously contributed to The Daily News in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and Sun Transcript in Winthrop, Massachusetts. He graduated from Northeastern University with a degree in journalism. He can be found on Twitter at @MaximTamarov.

