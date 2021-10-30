Why Google’s Tensor is a big issue for the future of Android





The Pixel 6, especially the Pixel 6 Pro, has definitely stimulated the interest of Android smartphone users. Google suggests that high demand for phones is causing shipping delays and supply problems, not just passing attention. But while Google is undoubtedly happy with its turnout, the main interest in the Pixel 6 is arguably the shiny new processor at the heart of the phone.

The Tensor chipset may sound like an unnecessary diversion to Google, but it has the potential to advance the way Pixel smartphones are developed. To some extent, how can Android itself change in the future?

New computing method

When it comes to mobile processors, Google has never been lacking in choice. As demonstrated on Pixel smartphones since 2016, Google was also able to choose the high-end Snapdragon 8 series, the mid-range Snapdragon 7 line, and MediaTek’s myriad Dimensity 5G chipsets. However, designing your own processor was not just a sign of technology. This was a demonstration of a new way for phones and mobile operating systems to handle tasks, especially heavy tasks.

Unlike the typical tri-cluster design pushed by ARM and used by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Samsung Exynos 2100, Google chose to offer Tensor two “super” Cortex-X1 cores instead of one. bottom. It challenged the current common practice of leveraging older “big” Cortex-A76 cores for most of the phone workload, and instead split it into two Cortex-X1s. Google claims that shorter bursts of activity from these two cores are actually more efficient than using all three Cortex-A76 cores at full load for a slightly longer period of time. ..

If Google proves correct, this could shape future ARM chip designs from ARM itself, or from Qualcomm, Samsung, MediaTek, and more. There are even rumors that OPPO and Xiaomi are joining the trend and developing their own processors that follow in the footsteps of Tensor. The promise of better power efficiency and lower heat generation cannot be overlooked, especially as smartphones become more powerful and application demanding.

Core privacy

Machine learning is undoubtedly an important element of our lives, whether we are aware of it or not. Even on the phone, the use of machine learning models and AI has become a promotional point for user interfaces, especially digital imaging. Most smartphone processors are powerful enough to handle the basics, but you may need to “call” to fetch the data processed in a remote data center.

Of course, this means that there are risks associated with transferring data, especially when sensitive information is being communicated over potentially unprotected channels. This may have been Google’s default method when the Google Assistant was first introduced to mobile phones, but it may not be feasible, at least in the long run, both technically and in terms of privacy. There is no doubt that it was well recognized. .. As a result, we’re working on keeping all AI-related processes on the phone, and Google Tensor really makes that possible.

From on-the-fly translation of text and audio to removing photo bombers from images, Pixel 6 is packed with examples of how machine learning and AI define the mobile experience. However, not only the end result, but the process of achieving these features is equally noteworthy. In particular, all of these features occur on the device itself, and in most cases no data is leaked to the cloud.

To achieve this, we needed not only a more powerful processor, but also a more innovative “heterogeneous computing” model that allowed all parts of the processor to be used in tasks. It understands the new language even when editing unwanted obstacles in the photo.

Security measures

Tensor is not Google’s first custom chip on Pixel smartphones. In fact, the Pixel 3 debuted on Google’s Titan M, an independent processor dedicated to security. The next generation Titan M2 also appeared in Pixel 6 this year, with the difference being more resources available.

The Titan M2 itself has been upgraded, but it works in tandem with Google Tensor’s security core. Android is often portrayed as a less secure platform than Apple’s iOS, and Google is working hard to change that image, both in software and especially in hardware. Of course, even this aspect of security is driven by a machine learning model that draws its power from the capabilities of the Tensor in addition to the Titan M.

Final idea

In a sense, Google Tensor will be seen as a company trying to follow in the footsteps of Apple. It’s definitely one of the motivations for its creation, but it’s also an oversimplified view of the problem. This shows a new chapter in Google’s own smartphone line, but it could also indirectly affect future Android phones.

Phone makers are beginning to be interested in designing and deploying their own silicon within their devices, but not all manufacturers have years of experience and knowledge in the field. Not only can Google Tensor show you a slightly different way to do system-on-chip, but you can also encourage others to think outside the box. As smartphones become more complex, it may be what the industry needs. This is especially true when focusing on machine learning technologies that need to be protected inside the smartphone itself.

