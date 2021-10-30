Google announces groundbreaking collaboration at Middlesex Community College





MIDDLETOWN US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Governor Ned Lamont, Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, Alphabet / Google Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat met with education leaders and students at Middlesex Community College on Friday. A student at a community college.

Connecticut is currently the first state in the United States to offer a complete suite of Google certificates throughout the state university system. This program is also available for all career and technical education high schools.

After the campus tour, Cardona, Lamont, Blumenthal, Murphy, and Porat joined Connecticut State University President Terence Chen and three local students for a panel discussion on what the presentation meant for the state. rice field.

This means that Connecticut residents will be educated to build a wonderful life for their families.

The setting of the event was special to the Minister of Education. He said the first college course he had ever taken was MxCC, and these new programs should offer more opportunities for those enrolling in college.

He said it opened the college door to the Cardonas. This is to ensure that students like me can succeed in college.

Connecticut needs to evolve its country’s education system more quickly to prepare students for an evolving workforce, and Connecticut is the first state to offer all Google accredited courses. He added that he was a pioneer of.

Polat also touched on it, saying that digital skills training is very important today. We saw it very clearly during the pandemic, he said.

She said that those with digital skills training have access to more than 10 million jobs, and these Google courses offer that training. Course subjects include data analysis, IT support, project management, and UX design.

That was exciting, Polat said. That door opener.

Mr. Chen and the other CSCU community are really proud to be the first university system to offer a complete suite of Google certificate programs, and preparing students for such a job can help them. Said that it was the main reason for choosing to offer.

This will allow us to respond immediately to the needs of our employees, Chen said.

It was Lamont’s credit to make it happen. The governor said Connecticut needs to keep up with the future of technological dominance.

According to Lamont, he was doing everything he could to compete in the 21st century.

Offering these courses to community colleges and high school students helps to level the competition for educational and career opportunities, the governor added.

Some students are already taking these courses. Ahmad Salaam of Cromwell is studying computer and information technology at MxCC. He was already interested in technology and said these programs were a great way to learn all aspects of the field he chose.

It’s a really, really great course, Salaam said. I’m interested in IT, but you can explore it with this program.

The full suite will be available to students in the spring, Chen said. Registration has not started yet, but will start in the near future. For more information, please visit ct.edu / google.

Outside the Chapman Hall, where the panel discussion took place, dozens of members of 4C, SEIU 1973 on behalf of state higher education staff, and individuals from other support unions gathered to protest against the integration of community colleges. Continued.

After the event, Murphy met with protesters and heard their concerns. The group said it hopes to meet with Lamont in the near future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middletownpress.com/middletown/article/It-s-a-door-opener-Google-CSCU-declare-16575284.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos