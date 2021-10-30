Q & A: UVA moves from Google to Office 365 for student email and collaboration





Student email and digital collaboration at the University of Virginia will be migrating from the Google platform to Microsoft Office 365 with a transition scheduled to be completed by the start of the fall semester 2022.

This shift is part of a larger multi-year project that integrates all UVA audiences and groups from the Google platform into Office 365 to manage email, calendars, and files. Students are the last group in this transformation. Faculty and staff have been using Office 365 since 2017.

Not surprisingly, the pending shifts have caused some curiosity and anxiety as the details of the transition begin to be shared with those who will experience change in the coming months.

UVA Today has caught up with the University’s Chief Information Officer, Virginia Evans, to address some of the basics of the transition and common questions students have already asked.

Q. First of all: Does this mean that the student’s email address will change?

A. All students will continue to create email addresses based on the @ virginia.edu email address suffix. This does not change. Email accounts established for faculty or students appear in Office 365 as regular UVA emails (such as [email protected]). The platform under these emails will change and will not affect the actual address.

Q. Will students currently using the Google Platform lose their account emails?

A. No. The university plans to move all old email and other documents to the Office 365 platform, so they will continue to be available on the new platform.

Q. Where do students need to see different looks and get used to something different?

A. First, many students (and generally other students) realize that they are happy with the services they are accustomed to. Google and its Gmail interface are good examples. Another example is Google Docs, a platform for sharing files and interacting with them with other users.

After this transition, students will need to use the O365 application to access their college email account and share files. The look and feel is different at first, but the basic functionality is the same.

By doing this migration over the course of several months, we want to make the migration as easy as possible, rather than just flipping the switch overnight. Students already have access to many Office 365 applications today, including Teams, OneDrive, and SharePoint. Office 365 tools (excluding email / calendar) were activated for students in the summer of 2020, and many faculty and staff are already using Microsoft Teams to interact with classes and collaborate with students.

Q. Will this change make it more difficult to collaborate with faculty, such as planning and coordinating with shared documents and digital calendars?

A. The key goal of the transition is to facilitate this kind of collaboration. In fact, all faculty and staff are already using the O365 platform, and when you move students there, they’re all placed on the same shared platform.

Q. Is this a way for universities to reduce costs?

A. Cost is one of the considerations for this migration. Google is moving from a free unlimited storage model for educational licensees to a model that sets quotas and includes fees. But the motive is more than the cost.

Placing all faculty and students on a common platform provides a way to introduce new tools and extensions to services that benefit an overall safer environment, greater efficiency, and benefits across the organization.

Q. How will this transition be managed over the next few months?

A. A good place to keep up with the status and steps of the entire project is the Office 365 for Student Project section of the UVA Information Technology Services site. But here are some important moments in this timeline:

December 2021: New students enrolling in the fall of 2022 will be set up in Office 365, as will new faculty and staff. January 2022: Early migration of certain student groups from Google to Office 365 begins. These are groups that are already interested in implementing the migration. May-August 2022: Other current student accounts will begin migrating from Google Mail / Calendar / Drive to UVA Office 365 Mail / Calendar / OneDrive.

Q. Are there any student groups that don’t make this change to Office 365?

A. Students who have completed their degree and plan to graduate in the spring or summer of 2022 will not be transferred. They continue to use the Google platform while at UVA.

Q. What happens if current (or future) students graduate, graduate from college before graduating, or are awarded a degree?

A. First, keep in mind that this does not apply to students graduating in the spring or summer of 2022. They are not part of the transition.

For other current and future students, we will retain full access to Office 365 for nine months after graduation. For another 15 months, emails sent to UVA Computing ID addresses will be routed to student-provided personal alternative emails.

Students who do not graduate will have full access to Office 365 for six months after graduating from college.

Q. Will this transition have any impact on graduates?

A. Current UVA graduates using the Google platform for email will not be affected by the move to Office 365. However, changes implemented by Google require you to review and analyze Google storage utilization and consider potential changes. To the current UVA Google offered to ex-students and graduates.

Q. How does the university respond to student concerns about this transition?

A. We are actively listening to the concerns of our students. We reviewed all the comments and email replies we received and considered all possible options to make the migration as smooth and seamless as possible.

Many of the posts are about Google tool preferences / familiarity (thanks for the concerns associated with learning new tools), but some specific and potentially challenging use cases have been identified. What the project team is actively investigating and deciding on is what can be done to mitigate these concerns.

Q. How can I address other questions?

A. Send an email to the UVA Office 365 project team ([email protected]).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.virginia.edu/content/qa-uva-making-move-google-office-365-student-email-and-collaboration The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos