2021 MacBook Pro Review: Yeah, that’s what you’ve been waiting for





Enlarged / 2021 14-inch MacBook Pro stacked on top of the 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Samuel Axon

(Ars Technica can get paid for sales from the links in this post through its affiliate program.) Apple is an application called Time Machine that allows you to return the software on your computer to its pre-serious state. Has been provided for a long time. In many respects, the new MacBook Pro is its own hardware, Time Machine. It seems like it never happened in the last five years.

The 2021 MacBook Pro is significantly bulkier, more flexible and more powerful than its predecessor.Throughout a series of generally unpopular changes, such as the inclusion of a touch bar instead of physical function keys and the focus on Thunderbolt as a selection port.[元に戻す]Click.

The new laptop also features the most advanced CPUs, GPUs, and NPUs previously included in consumer laptops, as well as display technologies not found in mainstream consumer products. So it may not have happened in the last five years. It’s like Apple slipstreamed to another timeline that didn’t change course at a crucial point when many felt it shouldn’t.

There was speculation as to whether this was the first laptop designed without direct involvement by Steve Jobs’ longtime partner Johnny Ive. Maybe not. Given all that is spent designing these machines over the years, it’s probably not a very clean cut.

But rest assured, aside from the level of Ive’s involvement. If you don’t like the direction Apple has taken with the MacBook Pro for the last five years, this laptop feels like a clear apology for almost everything. Result: If you have a lot of money, it’s the best laptop money can buy for many use cases.

Advertising Specifications Specification Summary: 2021 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro OS macOS Monterey 12.0.1 CPU Apple M1 Pro (14-inch), M1 Max (16-inch) RAM 32GB (14-inch), 64GB (16-inch) GPU Apple M1 Pro (14 inch) M1 Max (16 inch) HDD 1TB (14 inch), 2TB (16 inch) Networking Wi-Fi 6; Bluetooth 5.0 port 3x Thunderbolt, 3.5 mm headphone, SD card slot, HDMI, MagSafe warranty 1 year, or 3-year price on AppleCare + (reviewed) $ 2,899 (14 inches), $ 3,299 (16 inches)

As always, let’s start with the specs. And there’s a lot to talk about here.

screen

The MacBook Pro comes in two sizes, 14-inch and 16-inch. Technically, the screen sizes are 14.2 inches (30241964 pixel resolution) and 16.2 inches (34562234). And yes, the camera’s notch well will reach it soon.

The display is one of the key value propositions for this machine. Thanks to the mini LED technology featured in high-end TVs and Apple’s ultra-high-priced Pro Display XDR monitors, it belongs to a completely different category than most other consumer laptop displays.

Mini LEDs allow for local dimming in hundreds or thousands of dimming zones, so you get the same contrast and black level as you would see on an OLED screen, even though it’s an LCD screen. However, the brightness is improved and there is no burn-in. -At risk.

Enlarged / 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro display.

Samuel Axon

Apple claims that it can achieve a peak brightness of 1,600 nits for highlighting, or a sustained full-screen brightness of 1,000 nits. It’s frankly not suitable for laptop screens. It is comparable to what you see on the most expensive HDR TVs. This is a big deal for people in certain areas who want to do things like HDR color grading on the go. This wasn’t really possible without an unrealistic, ridiculously expensive mobile workstation. For the rest of us, it means higher brightness to fight sunlight and overhead lights, and outstanding contrast and highlights for HDR video content such as movies and TV shows.

Apple is known to tune the display well before shipping it on macOS.[システム環境設定]You can create a custom color profile for the first time in the pane. This isn’t important to most people, but for a particular crowd of photo and video editing professionals, it can be a really nice addition.

advertisement

All in all, this is the best display I’ve ever seen on a laptop.

However, it is not always perfect. You may notice LCD-type blooming, especially in letterboxed images such as 16: 9 video. Significantly less noticeable than previous MacBook displays.

The 14-inch model may also benefit from a little more screen space given its intended task. As with Apples Retina displays for a long time, the actual screen space is scaled to some extent and is not what you would expect from native resolution.

Enlarged / 2021 14-inch MacBook Pro display.

Samuel Axon

By default, a 14-inch desktop looks like 1512982 in terms of the space available for windows. You can raise this a bit to 18001169 ([システム環境設定]The panel warns that this can impact performance, but it’s not a problem. There are also two low resolutions 1147745 and 1024665, all larger, but a bit more ambiguous.

For the 16-inch model, the default mode is something like 17281117, and 20561329 has a wider scaling option. Downscale sizes include 1496967, 1312848, and 1168755. At 16 inches, the default scaling settings provide ample space. And a lot of things that are a step above that. But to me, the 14-inch feels a bit cramped unless it’s the best setting.

Based on what Apple said, and as far as we know, there is virtually no difference between 14-inch and 16-inch displays other than screen size. The 14-inch model may have less mini LED zones, but it looks so good that most people will find it hard to see.

