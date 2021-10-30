Google finds what Americans are dressing up like Halloween





Here’s a question for our listeners: what do witches, rabbits and dinosaurs have in common?

answer? They are the top three most popular Halloween costumes of the year in the United States. That information comes from the data collected by the Google News Initiative.

A special website called Google Frightgeist presents the 500 most popular costumes nationwide this year. Users can also find out where they live on Halloween night.

The top five most searched costumes of the year are closed by superhero Spider-Man and the dog-hating character Cruella de Vil from the Disney movie “Hundreds and One Dalmatians.” There is no doubt that the 2021 movies “Cruella” and “Spider-Man: Noway Home” are behind the popularity of these costumes.

Frightgeist isn’t just the list of the most popular costumes. It also aims to help those who are new to Halloween dress-up. And it offers suggestions for those who want to stand out with a selection of unusual and unusual outfits.

Users can choose to show off something less popular or surprise me and get ideas for really unusual costumes.

For example, if you choose a witch on your website but want to dress up as something less common, Frightgeist suggests ideas such as tin woodman and candy corn. The tin woodman is a wonderful wizard character of Oz in movies and books. According to Frightgeist, it is the 339th most popular costume in the United States. It is written that it is surprisingly unlikely that you will come across another Tinman costume at a party. Candy corn is a sweet food that looks like corn. It’s common to eat during the Halloween season. But it’s obviously a rare outfit.

The site’s costume map allows users to see the most popular costumes in cities across the United States. For example, the top costume around Charleston, South Carolina is an astronaut. At the northernmost tip of Maine, elephants seem to be a popular choice. And in Topeka, Kansas, you might find a terrifying number of zombies wandering the streets of Halloween.

You can visit frightgeist.withgoogle.com to see more costume information and get ideas for yourself.

Im Ashley Thompson.

Ashley Thompson wrote this story for VOA Learning English. Mario Ritter, Jr. Was the editor.

_________________________________________________________

The words of this story

Witch n.A woman who seems to have magical power

Costume n.Clothes worn by another person or someone trying to look like something (actor, etc.)

The letter n.A person or presence in a story, book, play, movie, or television show

Conspicuous v.Easy to see and notice

Zombie n.Dead person who can move with magic

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://learningenglish.voanews.com/a/google-finds-out-what-americans-are-dressing-up-as-on-halloween/6289386.html

